Ken Ludwig's MORIARTY to be Presented at Allen Contemporary Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following last year's hit production of Baskerville, the legendary duo of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson return in Ken Ludwig's Moriarty, running from March 14 to March 30. Performances take place Fridays at 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM.

In this fast-paced adventure, Holmes and Watson embark on a globe-trotting mission to foil the devious mastermind Professor Moriarty. With only five actors playing an astonishing 40 roles, the production is filled with quick-witted disguises, thrilling chases, and nonstop surprises. Will Holmes and Watson finally bring down their greatest adversary, or is Moriarty always one step ahead?

Audiences can expect a night of intrigue, humor, and theatrical magic-perfect for mystery lovers, Sherlock fans, and anyone who enjoys a clever, high-energy production.

Moriarty is directed by Robyn Mead, stage managed by Kathryn Hill, and features the following actors:

The cast features Alex Bigus as Sherlock Holmes, Blake Rice as Dr Watson, Beau Dameron as Professor Moriarty, Mycroft Holmes, Inspector Lestrade and many more, Laura Jennings as Irene Adler, Mrs. Hudson, and Cartwright, and Charlotte Dameron- Daisy, Milker, Toby, and many more.

Comments