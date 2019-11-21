Fair Park First Unveils Initial Concepts For 2020 Master Plan

Last night, Fair Park First released preliminary ideas for the 2020 Fair Park Master Plan at Community Conversation: Initial Concept Ideas. This open house was the second in a series of meetings geared towards gathering ideas for the master plan refresh.

The initial concepts presented were based on feedback received over the last three months through open house meetings, neighborhood association meetings, and individuals meetings with Fair Park stakeholders. The presentation from last night can be found here: https://bit.ly/37ARGPo. For additional information on survey results and other master plan items, please visit www.fairparkfirst.org/master-plan-update. Fair Park First will reveal the final master plan in February or March of 2020.

"We set out to be intentional about engaging the neighboring residents in a meaningful and different way, which meant going out into the community, meeting them where they are instead of always asking them to come to us," said Darren L. James, President of Fair Park First. "What's most rewarding is hearing from residents and stakeholders that our results reflect the collaborative thoughts of all."

The presentation featured maps and diagrams that outlined improvements to the 277-acre National Historic Landmark, including improving the entrances and edges of Fair Park, providing more green space, creating connectivity inside the park, and locations for the neighborhood park.

"We're 100 percent committed to making this plan help the people in the community by providing a place that they can be proud of," said Brian Luallen, Executive Director of Fair Park First. "We are encouraged by the response so far, but we welcome more feedback as we continue developing ideas."

Residents interested in providing feedback can contact Fair Park First by visiting www.fairparkfirst.org/contact.





