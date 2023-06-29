FAIR PARK FOURTH, Presented By Regions Bank, Returns On July 4

Fair Park First and OVG360 invite you to celebrate the Fourth of July at Fair Park Fourth, presented by Regions Bank, on Tuesday, July 4, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will offer a diverse range of family-friendly entertainment and experiences, including games, music, food vendors, photo opportunities, and a spectacular fireworks displays.

Once again, the event is proudly presented by Regions Bank, demonstrating its ongoing commitment through a multi-year community partnership with Fair Park. This collaboration aims to foster an abundance of free community and family gatherings.

“Fair Park Fourth offers our neighbors in Dallas and surrounding areas the opportunity to join together in celebrating our nation's freedom,” said Tyrus Sanders, Commercial Banking executive and market executive for Regions Bank in Dallas. “Regions Bank is incredibly proud to work side-by-side with Fair Park to support this free event and annual tradition for thousands of area families to enjoy.”

Fair Park Fourth invites guests to immerse themselves in a day filled with fun, cultural experiences, and patriotic traditions. Guests can enjoy local vendors and exhibitors, inflatable bounce houses, slides, and obstacle courses. Fair Park Fourth also features other attractions, including lawn games, Swan Boats, face painters, animal balloon makers, an outdoor gaming trailer, and a kid's express train. The DJ School will play fan favorites on three different music stages located throughout the event while the Kickin' Brass Band roams around Fair Park, entertaining guests with the spirited sounds of New Orleans.

Returning this year is the cooling station inside Grand Place, where a Tea Party with specialty teas will be available for purchase. The cooling station will also have Fourth of July-themed lounges, plenty of photo opportunities, and food and beverage available for purchase.

Due to last year's overwhelming success, additional food vendors and concessionaires have been added. Local favorites like Fletcher's Corny Dogs, Tony's Tacos, Fruteria Cano, Doss TasteBudz, and more will all be on-site selling local culinary favorites. All food and beverage stands will be located in Cotton Bowl Plaza, inside and outside Grand Place, around Leonhardt Lagoon, and inside Cotton Bowl Stadium when it opens. Please note that all concession stands will be cashless.

Gates to the Cotton Bowl Stadium will open at 6:30 p.m., where we will show a special screening of The Sandlot on the Cotton Bowl Jumbotron at 7:30 p.m. At approximately 9:40 p.m., guests can enjoy the spectacular fireworks show from inside the stadium or around Fair Park.

Parking for the general public is $10 per car at Fair Park Gates 5 and 6, located on Robert B Cullum Boulevard, and Gates 10 and 11, located on Fitzhugh Avenue. Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m.

All attractions will be located in Cotton Bowl Plaza, Grand Place, Leonhardt Lagoon, and in front of the Tower Building. Please see this link for a map of Fair Park: Click Here.

In addition to enjoying the Fair Park Fourth festivities, guests can arrive early to explore one of the cultural institutions and attractions that call Fair Park home.

The Children's Aquarium at Fair Park will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (last entry at 5:30 p.m.) for their Hot Stingray Summer, where they will host outdoor games and activities on their front lawn that are included when purchasing admission to the Children's Aquarium. Adult tickets are priced at $13.95 for adults and $9.95 for children ages 3 to 11, while children ages two (2) and below are free.

The Texas Discovery Gardens will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is priced at $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and older, and $6 for children ages 3-11 – children two (2) and under are free. Visitors can enjoy their blooming gardens, butterfly sanctuary, snake shack, and nature exhibits.

The African American Museum, Dallas will be open with free admission from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Guests can experience the critically-acclaimed exhibition, If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future, which recently made its North American debut at the museum. The collection features nearly 60 pieces from emerging, mid-career, and established artists from South Africa.

For more information on Fair Park Fourth festivities, including information on our cultural institutions and attractions, visit Click Here.