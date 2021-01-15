Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eisemann Center Cancels THE CHOIR OF MAN Due To Lockdown In London

Refunds will be made automatically.

Jan. 15, 2021  

Due to the current lockdown in England caused by the pandemic and new strain of COVID-19 virus, the January 23, 2021 live stream performance by The Choir of Man is being canceled. The Choir of Man: Virtually Live from London was sponsored by Four Bullets Brewery and supported in part by the Coppell Arts Center.

The Eisemann Center staff worked diligently with the producers of the hit show The Choir of Man to create a live virtual concert especially for Richardson/North Texas audiences.

Refunds will be made automatically, for more information, patrons may call the Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 or email tickets@eisemanncenter.com.




