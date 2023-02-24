Dog Days Adoption Event and Fashion Show Comes to Coppell Arts Center

This spring, the Coppell Arts Center, in partnership with the Coppell Arts Center Foundation and Camp Bow Wow, is rolling out the red carpet for every VIP: Very Important Pup! The Third Annual Dog Days Fashion Show and Adoption Event will take place on Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m. Attendees can register their dog(s) to compete in the fashion show set to begin at 10 a.m. or find their next best friend with the help of an on-site animal adoption agency! This pup-tacular day of fun will also include professional family photos, local pet-related vendors, and more. The event will take place under the Cherie and Jim Walker Performance Pavilion outside on the Grove at the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Attendance is free, but fashion show participants must register at CoppellArtsCenter.org.

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center will serve as the anchoring entertainment venue and fill a need expressed since 2009 by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as outdoor community spaces for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. Corgan Architects are designing it with consulting from Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden.

