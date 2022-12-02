Dallas Theater Center Announces Kalita Humphreys Theater Master Plan Public Meeting

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) has announced its third public meeting on Wednesday, December 7 to present the Kalita Humphreys Theater Campus Master Plan. The event will be held at 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Kalita Humphreys Theater located at 3636 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75204

Since March 2020, DTC has been leading an inclusive, city-wide process to create a Master Plan for the future of the Kalita Humphreys Theater and William B. Dean, M.D. Park. The public meeting on December 7 is the third public meeting hosted by DTC, as part of an extensive, multi-year process of community engagement, which has involved the active participation of community members, working together with Dallas Theater Center, the City of Dallas, and an esteemed team of renowned architects, led by Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R).

The upcoming public meeting will feature a presentation of the Master Plan from DS+R and an opportunity for public questions and comments. The completed Master Plan will be delivered to the City of Dallas by the end of 2022.

"The Master Plan will reveal all kinds of possibilities for artists, the citizens of Dallas, and visitors from North Texas and throughout the world," said DTC Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, Kevin Moriarty. "It is a site of immense cultural value, where theater, nature and architecture are brought together near the city's center. When completed, the campus will support multiple activities and uses throughout the day and evening, celebrating the possibilities of community, art and nature. The visionary plan will maximize each of the site's unique assets, while combining them in such a way that theater, history, natural beauty, and accessibility create new, diverse audiences for theater companies of various sizes, and new points of connection for the citizens of Dallas, all in a site that is harmonious and inviting."

The famed Kalita Humphreys Theater, designed by the legendary architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, has been home to DTC since its opening in 1959. The renovation efforts aim to preserve the theater's distinct architecture while equipping it to inspire a new generation.

"The Master Plan for the Kalita Campus has many exciting elements, including restoring the Kalita to its 1959 period of significance while maintaining its functionality as a 21st-Century Theater, two smaller theater spaces in new construction, and amenities, including a restaurant and special spaces for events," said DTC Board Chair Jennifer Burr Altabef. "Most importantly, the Kalita Campus will have increased green space and reduced surface parking. The Master Plan will also include beautiful connections to the Katy Trail and William B. Dean Park. We envision the Kalita Campus as a nexus for Uptown, the Katy Trail, Dean Park, the Turtle Creek Corridor, Oak Lawn and beyond, and a unique environment where Frank Lloyd Wright's only purpose-built theater is celebrated not only by theater and architecture lovers, but also as the crown jewel in a beautiful, natural space that is used and cherished by our community."

The goals of the Kalita Master Plan are to:

Restore the Frank Lloyd Wright building to its period of significance (1959), while maintaining it as a working theater that is accessible for audiences and supports 21st century theatrical practice.

Increase green space

Open the site to the Katy Trail and William B. Dean, M.D. Park

Expand accessibility and connectivity to the surrounding communities

Activate the site for public use throughout the day

Create new, small theater spaces for DTC and the local arts community

Provide amenities for audiences and visitors

To RSVP, visit dallastheatercenter.org/kalita-masterplan

If you are unable to attend the event, the public meeting will be filmed and provided for viewing on DTC's website following the meeting.