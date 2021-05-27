Dallas Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Free Outdoor Concert at Kidd Springs Park Next Week

Dallas Symphony Orchestra will return to Kidd Springs Park next week for a new concert. Michelle Merrill conducts. Celebrate the start of summer with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra! Enjoy patriotic music and American classics at this free outdoor concert.

The concert takes place on June 3 at 8:15pm.

Masks are not required, but they are encouraged when you are not seated with your group. Social distancing is important; please maintain six feet from others outside your immediate group.

Gatherings are limited to groups of 10 - please be courteous and keep six feet between groups.

Sanitizing stations will be available throughout each event. If you are waiting in line, please stay six feet apart. Masks and sanitizer will be provided upon request while supplies last.

Learn more at https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/kidd-springs-parks-concert/.