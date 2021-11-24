Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dallas Summer Musicals Announces Rescheduled HAMILTON Performance

All tickets to the Nov. 23 performance will be honored for the rescheduled performance.

Nov. 24, 2021  
Following the cancellation of the Nov. 23 performance of HAMILTON, Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) has announced a rescheduled performance on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. All remaining performances of HAMILTON at the Music Hall at Fair Park, including tonight's (Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.), are scheduled to go on as planned.

All tickets to the Nov. 23 performance will be honored for the rescheduled performance. Refunds and exchanges are available for any ticketholders who are unable to attend the added performance and can be accessed by contacting the original point of purchase.

DSM season subscribers can contact the box office at 1-866-276-4884 or customerservice@dallassummermusicals.org for assistance.


