Dallas Opera Cancels Events For the Next Seven Days

The Dallas Opera has announced that all events set to take place in the next seven days will be cancelled.

The company has released the following statement:

The safety of our patrons, guest artists, musicians, and staff members is of paramount importance to the Board and leadership of this company, and we are in constant consultation with both public health experts and civic leaders during the current crisis. In accordance with city and county declarations, The Dallas Opera cancelled all events, public and private, for the next seven days.

This weekend, both Dallas Opera rehearsal and performance venues are undergoing an augmented cleaning procedure to ensure that every part of the building is pristine-with extra attention being paid to heavily used areas, from handrails to elevator buttons. Hand-sanitizing stations have been added throughout the public areas.

However, after numerous consultations with public health experts and civic leaders, company leadership concluded that these steps were not enough to shield all our patrons, as well as our guest artists and orchestra members, from the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all performances, education and community engagement programs, and donor events through April 28, 2020. This includes all performances of Verdi's Don Carlo, the double bill of Pulcinella/La voix humaine, and the first two performances (April 24 and 26) of The Barber of Seville.

We are heartbroken that such drastic measures are necessary to deal with this severe public health crisis. In a world where physical contact is now discouraged, The Dallas Opera embraces the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health experts about keeping safe distances and taking additional steps to limit exposure.

Season subscribers and those who have already purchased single tickets for these performances have the following options:

You may donate the value of your ticket or tickets as a much-needed tax-deductible gift to TDO

You may credit the value of your tickets to your account and decide on a future Dallas Opera performance later this season or in the 2020/2021 Season

You may apply the value of your tickets to the purchase of a TDO season subscription or your subscription renewal for 2020/2021

You may request that the purchase price be fully refunded to the original method of payment

At your convenience in the next few days, please call Patron Services at 214.443.1000 (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) or email us at info@dallasopera.org.

We appreciate all the support you've given to The Dallas Opera this season and in years past, and we assure you that we will share regular updates and do everything possible to provide a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment in which to enjoy world-class opera.

There is a silver lining: conditions permitting, we still intend to present four performances of The Barber of Seville, Rossini's comic masterpiece, on April 29, May 2, 8 & 10, 2020, in addition to an uplifting program on May 6th entitled, "Songs for Dallas." I sincerely hope we will see you there.

In the meantime, please take extra care of yourself and your loved ones and continue to check the websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) for the latest information on COVID-19.

We sincerely cherish our patrons and artists and want what is best for you, today and always.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You