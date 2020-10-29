Dallas Opera Announces TDO Network Programming Updates

Acclaimed 2018 production of Carmen available online through November 8 only.

Fall brings a flurry of activity to The Dallas Opera's TDO Network, which continues to develop new shows and curate existing programs to engage and entertain music lovers all over the world.

Since its inception in March, TDO Network has reached Facebook viewership of more than 50 million in 50 countries and consistently ranks among the top-ten most popular international opera company digital sites. Original content is created by-and for-members of the worldwide opera community.

Coming back....After a brief summer hiatus, one of TDO Network's most popular programs has returned with a fresh focus:

Living Your Best Life with Deanna Breiwick: Season 2 (New Episodes Tuesdays at 1:00 p.m. Central Time) American soprano Deanna Breiwick, who will make her Dallas Opera debut this season as Claude in the world premiere of Joby Talbot and Gene Scheer's The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, revives her popular weekly program. This season's focus is on the well-traveled artist; how a professional life spent largely "on the road" has been affected by the 2020 global pandemic. As always, Ms. Breiwick shares helpful tips on "reducing the stress levels" in everyday life.

Opera Box Score with George Cederquist (Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. Central Time) Fast paced, fun, and often irreverent, six opera experts who are also rabid sports fans take on various aspects of opera in a sports talk-radio format. From "crazy" fan bases to iconic performers to winners and losers in everything from programming to administrative diversity, the similarities between opera and sports seem almost endless to the Opera Box Score broadcast team headed by producer George Cederquist, artistic director of Chicago Fringe Opera. His cohosts are all highly accomplished musicians and/or performers with multifaceted careers: Oliver Camacho, Matt Cummings, Weston Williams, Ashlee Hargrove, and Norm Woodel. Read complete bios online.

Stars of Tomorrow (Fridays at 9:00 a.m. Central Time-Premiering October 30th) A short weekly segment that shines a spotlight on some of today's most exciting emerging artists. Many were just getting their careers "off the ground" when the pandemic hit; this program will showcase how they have persevered, coped, and overcome what could have been career-crippling lockdowns.

Earlier this fall, TDO Network premiered Opera Nightmares (inspired by The Twilight Zone television series) airing Friday nights in October at 9:00 p.m. Central Time, and Out of the Pit featuring members of The Dallas Opera Orchestra, collaborating and interacting outside their usual performance venues (Sundays at 1:00 p.m. Central).

TDO Network shows can be viewed by visiting The Dallas Opera's Facebook and Instagram pages or YouTube channel. Current episodes and the complete TDO Network archives can be accessed conveniently through the company website at dallasopera.org/tdonetwork.

Viewers still have time to enjoy the company's highly acclaimed 2018 production of Carmen, starring French mezzo-soprano Stèphanie d'Oustrac, tenor Stephen Costello as Don José, soprano Sara Gartland as Micaëla, and Russian bass Alexander Vinogradov as the matador Escamillo. This TDO Encore Performance of Bizet's ever- popular masterpiece is available free online-through November 8th only in a magnificent high-definition video stream.

To watch this remarkable performance, viewers must first register at dallasopera.org.

