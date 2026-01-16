LEND ME A TENOR Opens In February At Hill Country Community Theatre

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hill Country Community Theatre has announced that public ticket sales for LEND ME A TENOR will open Monday, January 26 at noon. Tickets will be available for purchase online and through the HCCT box office.

The production will run weekends from February 6 through February 22, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Patrons are also invited to attend an Opening Night Gala on Friday, February 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m., which will include complimentary food and drinks prior to the 7:30 p.m. performance.

Written by Ken Ludwig, LEND ME A TENOR is a classic farce set in the 1930s and centered on the arrival of a world-famous opera star at a Cleveland hotel. When a series of mishaps unfolds, the evening spirals into a whirlwind of mistaken identities, slamming doors, disguises, and romantic chaos. Though its title references opera, the play is a straight comedy—not a musical—and is known for its physical humor and escalating misunderstandings. The production is rated PG-13 for adult situations.

The HCCT production is directed by guest director Pierre Minjauw. The cast features Randi Minjauw as Maggie, Jordan Jones as Max, Kirsten Neiman as Diana, PJ Thebrge as Tito Mirelli, Christine Jones as Maria Mirelli, Bill Noyer as Saunders, Mia Richardson as Julia, and Tanner Clackley as the Bellhop.

Tickets go on sale January 26 at noon and may be purchased online at www.thehcct.org or through the Hill Country Community Theatre box office by calling 830-798-8944.

Founded in 1985, Hill Country Community Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing live theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding Hill Country communities. HCCT’s mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.