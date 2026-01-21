The Dallas Opera Unveils Winter And Spring 2026 Events

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dallas Opera will present a slate of winter and spring programming from February through May 2026 across Dallas and North Texas. The schedule will include two mainstage operas, family-friendly productions, free community events, and the annual National Vocal Competition.

Tickets are now available for all winter and spring events. Single tickets may be purchased at online or by calling Patron Services at 214-443-1000. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Unless otherwise noted, events will take place at the Winspear Opera House.

ROBERT E. AND JEAN ANN TITUS FAMILY RECITAL

Featuring Erin Morley, soprano, and Gerald Martin Moore, piano

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Location: Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street, Dallas, TX

Tickets: $15–$50

Duration: Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, with one intermission

Language: Sung in multiple languages with printed English translations

The recital will feature works by Delibes, Saint-Saëns, Rachmaninoff, Rimsky-Korsakov, Bizet, and Verdi, with accompaniment by pianist Gerald Martin Moore.

THE LITTLE PRINCE

Mainstage Opera

Music: Rachel Portman

Libretto: Nicholas Wright

Based on the novella by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Performance Dates:

Friday, February 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: From $26

Duration: Approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes, with one intermission

Language: Sung in English with English titles

THE LITTLE PRINCE

Family Opera

Music: Rachel Portman

Libretto: Nicholas Wright

Adaptation: Mary Dibbern, Ph.D.

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: $5

Duration: 50 minutes, no intermission

Language: Sung in English with English titles

This condensed family version is designed for young audiences and features The Dallas Opera Orchestra.

THE THREE LITTLE PIGS

Family Opera

Music: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: $5

Duration: 30 minutes, no intermission

Language: Sung in English with English titles

NATIONAL VOCAL COMPETITION

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Language: Sung in multiple languages with English titles

Finalists will perform with The Dallas Opera Orchestra. Audience members may vote for the People’s Choice Award. The list of finalists will be announced later.

DON CARLO

Mainstage Opera

Music: Giuseppe Verdi

Libretto: Joseph Méry and Camille du Locle

Tickets: From $33

Duration: Approximately 3 hours, with one intermission

Language: Sung in Italian with English titles

The March 7 performance will be dedicated to James and Betty Muns.

OPERATRUCK SPRING APPEARANCES

Free Community Performances

All performances begin at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets: Free

Language: Sung in English

Dates and Locations:

Saturday, March 14, 2026 — Grand Prairie Memorial Library, Grand Prairie, TX

Saturday, March 28, 2026 — White Rock Hills Branch Library, Dallas, TX

Saturday, April 25, 2026 — Park Forest Branch Library, Dallas, TX

Saturday, May 2, 2026 — Pleasant Grove Branch Library, Dallas, TX