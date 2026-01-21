The Dallas Opera Unveils Winter And Spring 2026 Events

The season will include mainstage operas, family performances, competitions, and free community programs.
The Dallas Opera will present a slate of winter and spring programming from February through May 2026 across Dallas and North Texas. The schedule will include two mainstage operas, family-friendly productions, free community events, and the annual National Vocal Competition.
Tickets are now available for all winter and spring events. Single tickets may be purchased at online or by calling Patron Services at 214-443-1000. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Unless otherwise noted, events will take place at the Winspear Opera House.
Featuring Erin Morley, soprano, and Gerald Martin Moore, piano
Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.
Location: Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street, Dallas, TX
Tickets: $15–$50
Duration: Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, with one intermission
Language: Sung in multiple languages with printed English translations
The recital will feature works by Delibes, Saint-Saëns, Rachmaninoff, Rimsky-Korsakov, Bizet, and Verdi, with accompaniment by pianist Gerald Martin Moore.
Mainstage Opera
Music: Rachel Portman
Libretto: Nicholas Wright
Based on the novella by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Performance Dates:
Friday, February 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: From $26
Duration: Approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes, with one intermission
Language: Sung in English with English titles
Family Opera
Music: Rachel Portman
Libretto: Nicholas Wright
Adaptation: Mary Dibbern, Ph.D.
Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Duration: 50 minutes, no intermission
Language: Sung in English with English titles
This condensed family version is designed for young audiences and features The Dallas Opera Orchestra.
Family Opera
Music: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Duration: 30 minutes, no intermission
Language: Sung in English with English titles
Date: Friday, March 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Language: Sung in multiple languages with English titles
Finalists will perform with The Dallas Opera Orchestra. Audience members may vote for the People’s Choice Award. The list of finalists will be announced later.
Mainstage Opera
Music: Giuseppe Verdi
Libretto: Joseph Méry and Camille du Locle
Tickets: From $33
Duration: Approximately 3 hours, with one intermission
Language: Sung in Italian with English titles
The March 7 performance will be dedicated to James and Betty Muns.
Free Community Performances
All performances begin at 11:00 a.m.
Tickets: Free
Language: Sung in English
Dates and Locations:
Saturday, March 14, 2026 — Grand Prairie Memorial Library, Grand Prairie, TX
Saturday, March 28, 2026 — White Rock Hills Branch Library, Dallas, TX
Saturday, April 25, 2026 — Park Forest Branch Library, Dallas, TX
Saturday, May 2, 2026 — Pleasant Grove Branch Library, Dallas, TX
Videos