DRUM TAO Brings Japanese Drumming To The Eisemann Center

Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will present DRUM TAO on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. in the Hill Performance Hall.

Founded in 1993 in Oita, Japan, DRUM TAO is known internationally for performances that combine traditional Japanese wadaiko drumming with contemporary choreography, theatrical staging, and original music. The ensemble’s work blends powerful percussion with traditional Japanese instruments, including flutes and harps, creating productions that bridge historic forms and modern performance design.

Over the past three decades, DRUM TAO has developed a distinctive performance style featuring intricate movement, visual design, and custom-crafted costumes. The group has performed for more than nine million audience members worldwide, building an international following through touring productions that emphasize both cultural tradition and large-scale theatrical presentation.

Tickets range from $30 to $50 and are available online through the Eisemann Center website or by phone through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.