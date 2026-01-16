Stage West and Dallas Theater Center Will Present Regional Premiere of WHERE WE STAND

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The regional premiere of Where We Stand, by Donnetta Lavinia Grays will have performances at Stage West beginning January 29, 2026, at 821 W Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth, in the Evelyn Wheeler Swenson Theatre.

Your town stands at a crossroads. A neighbor—desperate and out of options—has struck a dangerous bargain. Now, their fate lies in your hands. In this interactive play presented as a town hall gathering, the audience must choose: mercy or justice?

Broadway actor and Dallas legend Liz Mikel plays a lone storyteller who weaves a world through music and magic—part fable, part call-and-response. The future of the town—and the fate of a soul— hang in the balance. This isn’t a game. It’s your choice.

Executive Producer Dana Schultes notes: “This is a mysterious gem of a play. I want people to be surprised by the space when they walk in. I want it to throw them off from their usual theatre-going routine. I want them to be kept on alert and be invested in the outcome. It should be a cool experience. Something unusual. Something that makes them feel like a bit of magic happened and maybe they get goosebumps. This is a powerful play in the “sleeper hit” spot where we tend to do plays that people remember a long time after having seen it.