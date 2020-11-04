Dallas Children's Theater Presents Idris Goodwin's #MATTER

Available for viewing on Friday, November 6.

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) continues to use the power of theater to spark important conversation about race. On Friday, November 6, the theater makes available for viewing, #MATTER.

This 16-minute play by award-winning playwright, poet, and changemaker Idris Goodwin, is recommended for ages 14 and older due to mature themes and discussions. Powerful, evocative, and short, it will be available to stream alongside the previous two plays at dct.org/socialjustice/digital.

All social justice plays are available completely free of charge.

As with the previous social justice plays, a talkback will be available on Friday, November 13th for those interested in further discussing the contents of the show. Sign up for the talkback is available here.

The third show #MATTER (recommended for ages 14 and up) features two former high school friends debating matters of life and race. Expertly directed by Feleceia Wilson (Benton) and starring Tanasha Friar and Trey Tolleson, this short sixteen-minute performance is loaded with passion on all sides. "I do hope that it inspires conversations, says Tanasha Friar. "It was a unique experience, and I am excited to see the results and the audience feedback regarding the subject and the creativity from all of us."

Actor Trey Tolleson, who plays Cole, agrees, "The play itself is rooted in every argument you've had on Facebook regarding this topic and dives into both sides of the argument." He says, "It's easy to dismiss the desperation of the moment when you come into it from a place of privilege, and until it feels personal to you, it's difficult to lift that veil. This play encourages people to look past your own experiences and empathize with others that have not enjoyed similar privileges."

Dallas Children's Theater reached out to local actress Denise Lee to produce this series and lead the talkbacks. While Lee has previously acted in shows at DCT, it was her creation of the movement, Change the Perception, after the 2016 Dallas police shootings that made her an ideal choice for this project. Lee says, "As the founder of Change the Perception, I am very honored to identify the talented directors to present these plays and just as importantly, I am excited to be conducting the talkbacks for this very special project along with Change the Perception Board Vice-President, Thomas Collier. Conversations about racism are very difficult, but so very necessary to have in today's climate. We hope that parents and their children will use these experiences to begin a dialogue about racism that fosters a belief system that they will be able to build on well after the talkbacks are over."

DCT offers an opportunity for the public to participate in a talkback hosted on Zoom. Registration details are located here.

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You