Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents DISCO FEVER At The BIG Dance

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) is bringing "Disco Fever" to its sixth annual BIG Dance fundraiser, transforming the elegant Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center into the ultimate disco paradise.

Media powerhouse DeDe McGuire (host of "DeDe in the Morning" and DBDT Board Member) joins forces with nationally acclaimed event planner La'Wonda Peoples (President, Eventfully Yours Special Event Management Company) to co-chair this dazzling celebration of philanthropy and dance.

The Special Edition Band will keep the dance floor packed with live performances of classic disco hits while guests embrace the "Studio 54 Chic" dress code. This year's gala will honor three pillars of support for Dallas Black Dance Academy: Sheena M. Payne, The Kirk Family, and The Willis Family, whose unwavering dedication has helped countless young dancers pursue their dreams.

Parents can fully immerse themselves in the disco experience thanks to "The Little BIG Dance" childcare services offered in partnership with the T. Boone Pickens YMCA, available as an add-on ticket option.

Every dollar raised directly supports Dallas Black Dance Academy's mission to make dance education accessible to all. Funds provide:

40% tuition reduction for students at the Arts District facility

In-school dance residency programs reaching over 3,000 K-12 students across 24+ DFW schools

Opportunities for DFW metroplex students experiencing geographic and economic challenges to access the arts

Now in its 51st year, Dallas Black Dance Academy continues to transform lives through dance education while building the next generation of artists and arts advocates.

The Academy's impact speaks volumes: Since 2012, 100% of DBDA senior students have graduated from high school and attended college. The program has produced nine Presidential Scholars in dance and four graduates who have received full scholarships to the prestigious dance program at The Juilliard School. Many more Academy students have received the Texas Young Masters Award, the state equivalent to the national award.

Tickets for The BIG Dance 2025 are on sale now! For details and more information, visit www.dallasbigdance.com.

