Dallas Black Dance Academy Presents ESPRESSO NUTCRACKER

Families across America will be able to enjoy Dallas Black Dance Academy's (DBD Academy) third annual Espresso Nutcracker as they celebrate the holiday in the comfort of their own home for the price of one virtual ticket. The performance spins a new twist on a holiday tradition, as it is jazz-influenced by the music of Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite. Macy's is the presenting sponsor and Fichtenbaum Charitable Trust is the co-sponsor for the performance that is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 7:00 CST/ 8:00 EST.

DBD Academy Director Katricia Eaglin, assisted by academy instructors of the Pre Pro Division, choreographed Espresso Nutcracker. Pre Pro Division levels 1-4 students performed to sold-out audiences during the first two years of the production.

Ms. Eaglin was inspired to use the traditional Tchaikovsky music and tracks from Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite, selecting Ellington tracks that were still recognizable to the original work. Narration has been added to the performance to unlock the mystery and magic for parts of the storyline. Eaglin also added an African dance to the Land of Sweets act that includes Spanish, Arabian, Chinese, and Russian dances.

"The pandemic has shuttered so many Nutcrackers that have been an annual holiday tradition for many families. Dallas Black Dance Academy decided to continue the tradition by bringing the Espresso Nutcracker performance to our audience on a virtual platform," said Katricia Eaglin. "This will enable families to share the holiday spirit in their homes this holiday season." Unlike traditional versions of the Nutcracker that run two and a half hours long, the Espresso Nutcracker is perfect to capture the attention of everyone in the family to enjoy, at just one hour.

The original Nutcracker Ballet, choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, is one of the most famous ballets in the world. It tells the story of young Clara's magical journey on Christmas Eve. Many dance academies bring in professionals to dance key Nutcracker roles, but Dallas Black Dance Academy students will dance all the essential parts, such as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Snow Queen. DBDT professional dancers will dance the characters of the Mother, Father, and Drosselmeyer.

ESPRESSO NUTCRACKER DETAILS

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Virtual ticket is $40 per household.

Visit www.DBDT.com for details.

Photo Credit: Amitava Sarkar

