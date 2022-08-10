Coppell Arts Center Presents COLOR STUDY Art Exhibit

In an exhibition titled Color Study, three artists, James Helms, Jennifer Pickett, and Meera Thamaran will be featured in the Mr. Cooper Lobby Gallery at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street. The exhibit is facilitated in conjunction with Coppell Arts Council and Coppell Creatives. The show will be on display from August 16 through September 25, 2022, with an opening reception scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. This exhibition showcases three artists that rely on color as an important component of their work.

James Helms, a Coppell artist, has been creating art - drawing, painting, sculpting and experimenting with film, animation, photography, video and mixed media - for more than forty years. He also had a career in design for more than 20 years, first in art direction and graphic design, and more recently working in software design. In 2018, he began experimenting with watercolor, India ink, and other water-based pigments like foraged inks, traditional Chinese silver black, and acrylics. His work captures movement and inspires contemplation. James has also exhibited at Artspace 111 and in Craighead Green's New Texas Talent show in 2021.

After Jennifer Pickett graduated from Baylor University with a BFA in communication design, she started her career as a graphic designer and art director. But her dream job was always to be an illustrator and a fine artist. Jennifer quit her "day job" soon after her first daughter was born and has been drawing and painting from her home studio in Dallas, Texas ever since. Jennifer's work is inspired by the places she's been and the things she notices around her that have unique color, texture, perspective, or meaning. In the spring of 2019 two of her paintings were chosen to hang in the Founders Foyer Art Exhibit at the DCCCD Foundation offices. She also received an honorable mention in the League of Innovation Student Art Exhibition in 2021 and the 2022 Spring Student Exhibition at Dallas College, Brookhaven Campus.

Meera Thamaran is also a Coppell artist. She is a rising senior at The Hockaday School. Meera pursues art as a form of authentic creative expression, exploring her thoughts on human relations, emotions, and nature and translating vague inklings of theories into concrete visions on a canvas. She finds inspiration in lush mossy alcoves, the creek in her backyard teeming with frogs, snakes, and odd nymph statues, and human emotional expressions, such as the toxicity of instant gratification and overexerted happiness or the complexities of mortal fear. With a dual focus on abstract and realistic art, her work depicts themes using acrylic paint and acrylic ink on canvas, wood, and tile as a stand-alone composition or diptych. Meera recently placed in the Locally Sourced exhibit at the Coppell Art Center.

Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the Coppell Arts Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue for the newly developed retail and residential district. The Center is home to five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell.

Featuring six versatile venues, the 30,000 square-foot facility offers a diverse mix of performances, productions, and events. The 442-seat main hall hosts concerts and touring productions, the 196-seat Black Box Theater creates opportunities to experience intimate theatrical productions, and the 2,000 square-foot multi-purpose reception hall provides a space for Coppell's citizens to gather for art exhibitions and nightlife events. The Cherie and Jim Walker Pavilion at the Grove Performance Plaza offers an outdoor community space for special events with views of Old Town Coppell.

The Center is part of the City of Coppell's 30-year-plan to provide citizens with world-class entertainment and nightlife. It was built and designed by Corgan Architects in conjunction with Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, visit www.coppellartscenter.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands at the roots of where the community began in the early 1880s, the original townsite. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work and play in this dynamic new community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and quality of life.

For more information, go to http://www.coppelltx.gov/about-coppell/old-town-coppell.