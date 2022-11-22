Coppell Arts Center Named Best Live Theatre Venue In DFW; Arts Center Takes Gold Medal In Dallas Morning News People's Choice Awards

Coppell Arts Center has been selected as Best Live Theatre Venue in DFW! After an incredible first year, the Coppell Arts Center was named the Gold Medal winner in the Dallas Morning News People's Choice Awards Best Live Theater Venue category.



The 2022 Best in DFW: People's Choice program is an opportunity for North Texans to celebrate and honor the local businesses that help make our region unique. In June, North Texans nominated their favorite people and businesses in more than 200 categories. All eligible businesses were added to the official Best in DFW Ballot. For most of August, North Texans voted for their favorites in each category. The winners for all categories were announced in November on the Best in DFW website and in a special Best in DFW: People's Choice magazine. More information about the Best in DFW: People's Choice program is available at dallasnews.com/best-in-dfw/.

The Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019) is a local gathering place featuring concerts, theatrical performances, gallery exhibits, and spaces for private rentals. The Center is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. Event information and tickets available at coppellartscenter.org • 972-304-7047.

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center will serve as the anchoring entertainment venue and fill a need expressed since 2009 by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as outdoor community spaces for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. Corgan Architects are designing it with consulting from Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, go to www.coppellartscenter.org.