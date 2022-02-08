Cirque du Soleil to Return to Frisco With OVO

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Frisco in 2022 with its high- energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. For 8 performances from February 16-20, audiences are invited at

the Comerica Center to dive into the eccentric, colorful world of OVO - a dynamic, immersive ecosystem inhabited by an acrobatic colony of insects.

"Intermission is over," said Daniel Lamarre, President, and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "More than ever, we need the shared connection that live entertainment brings. Traveling to invoke the imagination, provoke the senses, and evoke the emotions of people around the world has always been the core

mission of Cirque du Soleil; to be able to do it all over again with OVO sparks an indescribable feeling of pride in all our artists and employees."

Since June, Cirque du Soleil has been delighting audiences again in Las Vegas with the reopening of its resident productions Mystère, "O", The Beatles LOVE, and Michael Jackson ONE. The return of OVO will mark the relaunch of global arena touring operations for the company, following its Big Top productions Alegría in Houston (November 2021), LUZIA in London (January 2022), and KOOZA in Punta Cana (January 2022).

OVO

An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance.

Comprised of 52 performers from over 15 countries, the cast of OVO ("egg" in Portuguese) brings to the stage 10 high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in 155 cities in 26 different countries.

TICKET INFORMATION

Starting today, tickets for Frisco performances of OVO are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members. For a free and easy subscription, visit clubcirque.com. General on-sale starts on December 3,

2021, at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo