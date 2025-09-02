 tracker
Cirque Etendue Will Perform LUMIERE D'HIVER Winter Circus Spectacle

Performances run November 28-30.

Cirque Etendue Will Perform LUMIERE D'HIVER Winter Circus Spectacle Image
This holiday season, Cirque Étendue will present Lumière D'Hiver. A breathtaking theatrical-cirque production that combines world-class circus performance, award-winning choreography, and a heartwarming holiday tale. Performances run November 28-30 and December 20-21, 2025, at the United Performing Arts Company in Arlington, TX (2018 Roosevelt Dr, Pantego, TX 76013).

Lumière D'Hiver follows Hope, a gifted young dancer facing her first Christmas without her family. Surrounded by rehearsals, sparkle, and celebration, she feels quietly alone, until her friends and a charming admirer rally to rekindle her holiday spirit. Through breathtaking circus acts, joyful dance, and heartfelt surprises, this original production is a tender celebration of chosen family, the memories that shape us, and the light we find in one another.

Lumière D'Hiver is presented in proud collaboration with the award-winning United Performing Arts Company, our hosts and creative partners, whose artistry and choreographic vision infuse this production with unparalleled elegance and expression.

"We wanted to tell a tale of something realistic, something full of holiday magic, but that also showcases how the holidays mean different things to different people." says Brevan Crawford, co-founder of Cirque Étendue.




