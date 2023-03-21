Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casa MaÃ±ana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month

The show runs March 25 â€“ April 9. Tickets are on sale now.

Mar. 21, 2023 Â 
Casa MaÃ±ana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month

Casa MaÃ±ana continues its Children's Theatre season with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 25 - April 9. Tickets are on sale now.

Something terrible happened to Junie B. Jones at school today! Someone stole her new furry mittens! When Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Because finders keepers, losers weepers. And guess what? There's a new boy in kindergarten and he is the handsomest. The only thing is both Grace and Lucille want him to be their boyfriend. Maybe he will love Junie B. when he sees her wonderful pen! It is okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook ... or is she? A hilarious and heartfelt tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. This show is suitable for all audiences.

Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook stars Christina Cranshaw as Junie B. Jones. Additional cast members include Michael Alonzo, Katelyn Anderson, Alexis Farrell, Evan Jennings, Shannon J. McGrann, Tommy Stuart and Georgia Tillie Stumbo.

B.J. Cleveland is directing. Cleveland has been working at Casa MaÃ±ana for over 50 years, starring in and directing countless productions. He has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County, SPJST, DFW Critics Forum, and numerous acting awards by BroadwayWorld.com, Dallas Voice, FWST, and D Magazine. Most recently, he originated the role of Chuck in the world premiere comedy Silver Foxes at Uptown Players.

Additional creative staff include Virginia LaChance as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa MaÃ±ana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, March 25 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, March 26 at 11am and 3pm; Friday, March 31 at 7pm; Saturday, April 1 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, April 2 at 11am* and 3pm; Saturday, April 8 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, April 9 at 11am and 3pm.

Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook's run will include a sensory friendly performance on Sunday, April 2 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members.




Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL
The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its Family Concert Series with A Night at the Ball at the McKinney Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2 at 3 PM and the Plano Courtyard Theater on Sunday, April 30 at 3 & 4:30 PM.
Nashvilles Most Beloved Songwriters To Perform Their Iconic Country Hits At Coppell Arts C Photo
Nashville's Most Beloved Songwriters To Perform Their Iconic Country Hits At Coppell Arts Center This April
Coppell Arts CenterÂ will bring award-winning Nashville songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, two members of theÂ Music City Hit-Makers, to Coppell for two intimate acoustic performances onÂ Friday, April 21 at 7:30 PMÂ andÂ Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM.
Queen Tribute Band Bohemian Queen To Perform At The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Photo
Queen Tribute Band Bohemian Queen To Perform At The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo On March 17
BOHEMIAN QUEEN (BQ), the critically-acclaimed Queen tribute band, has announced that it will be performing a FREE show the The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo on March 17 at 9:30 PM.
World Premiere of THE DIVING BELL AND THE BUTTERFLY & More Set for Dallas Opera 2023/2 Photo
World Premiere of THE DIVING BELL AND THE BUTTERFLY & More Set for Dallas Opera 2023/2024 Season
Â The Dallas Operaâ€™s 2023/2024 Season has been announced! See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALLPlano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL
March 17, 2023

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its Family Concert Series with A Night at the Ball at the McKinney Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2 at 3 PM and the Plano Courtyard Theater on Sunday, April 30 at 3 & 4:30 PM.
Nashville's Most Beloved Songwriters To Perform Their Iconic Country Hits At Coppell Arts Center This AprilNashville's Most Beloved Songwriters To Perform Their Iconic Country Hits At Coppell Arts Center This April
March 17, 2023

Coppell Arts CenterÂ will bring award-winning Nashville songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, two members of theÂ Music City Hit-Makers, to Coppell for two intimate acoustic performances onÂ Friday, April 21 at 7:30 PMÂ andÂ Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM.
Theatre Arlington To Unveil New Walk Of Fame Honoring ArtistsTheatre Arlington To Unveil New Walk Of Fame Honoring Artists
March 16, 2023

Broadway, television, opera, broadcast news â€¦ even a New York Times bestselling author! A great deal of talent has made its way across the Theatre Arlington stage and into the world outside our area over the theater's 50 years.
Theatre Arlington Launches New Playwriting ContestTheatre Arlington Launches New Playwriting Contest
March 16, 2023

Theatre Arlington Executive Producer, Steven D. Morris has announced a Playwriting Contest as a part of the theater's 50th anniversary celebrations.Â  We are highlighting new work for our Pinnacle Bank Play-Reading Club this year. Morris is thrilled to be able to give a voice to aspiring writers in the community.Â 
Acclaimed Blues Artist Ruthie Foster Will Play The Grand In AprilAcclaimed Blues Artist Ruthie Foster Will Play The Grand In April
March 16, 2023

Â Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that legendary blues singer-songwriterÂ Ruthie FosterÂ will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Series onÂ Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 8 p.m.Â 
share