Casa Mañana Continues its 2019-20 Children's Theatre Season with JACK FROST

Casa Mañana continues its 2019-20 Children's Theatre season, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac and Macy's, with the World Premiere of Jack Frost, November 22-December 23, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

Jack is living the perfect life, spending his days making spectacular ice sculptures and hanging with his friends in the Frozen Kingdom. One day tragedy strikes, and Jack, along with his friends, is banished from the kingdom by his evil uncle - who wants to destroy the world with a new ice age! Can a band of snowy misfits help Jack find his destiny and restore order to the kingdom? Santa Claus himself narrates this holiday spectacular where adventure awaits at every turn! This show is suitable for all audiences.

Jack Frost stars Kyle Igneczi as the title character. Kathryn Jacobson stars as "Aurora" with Maggie Spicer as "Snow Bell," Micah Brooks as "Old Man Winter/Boreas," Winston Daniels as "Rumble," Isaiah Harris as "Silver Bell," Mark Quach as "Mr. Fleece," Emily J. Pace as "Nellie Nog," Kelsey Jordan Ward as "Flurry," Jarrett Self as "Frost Bite," Ally Ramsey as "Drift," Ryleigh Jochens as "Gust," Emily Emmett as "Cold Snap," Marco Camacho as "Count Zero," Madeline Ayala as "Twinkle," Hunter Hall as "Tinkle," Jacob Pasteur as "Sprinkle" and Maddox Rogers and Katie Pfeffer alternate as "Crinkle." James Chandler, Theodore Morris and Madeline Yarbrough round out the cast in the ensemble.

Jack Frost is directed by Casa Mañana's director of theatre for youth, B.J. Cleveland. Grady Bowman serves as choreographer, assisted by Betty Weinberger. W. Brent Sawyer serves as music director. Scenic design is by Mike Sabourin, with lighting design by Aidan Marshall, projection design by Bart McGeehon, sound design by Jonathan Parke, costume design by Tammy Spencer and hair, wig and makeup design by Catherine Petty-Rogers.

Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, November 22 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 23 at 1 p.m.; Sunday, November 24 at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, November 26 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, November 27 at 2 p.m.; Friday, November 29 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday, December 1 at 2 p.m.; Friday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m.*; Saturday, December 7 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m.; Friday, December 13 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 14 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m.; Friday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 21 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday, December 22 at 2 p.m.; Monday, December 23 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

*Deaf-interpreted performance.

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway and Children's Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually and over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.





