CENTERSTAGE 42 Returns to the Wyly Theatre This Spring

Dallas Theater Center's annual fundraiser, CENTERSTAGE, will return to the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre on Saturday, May 2, 2026. CENTERSTAGE 42 marks the 42nd year of this highly anticipated gala.

The evening of memorable entertainment and fine dining will begin with a cocktail reception highlighting the artistry of Dallas Theater Center's scenic, costume, and props artisans, as well as the theater's Public Works education and community engagement programs. Guests will then move into the Potter Rose Performance Hall for a seated dinner on stage honoring the 2026 Linda and Bill Custard Award recipient, followed by a vibrant live auction and paddle raise, and concluding with musical performances.

DTC's most prestigious honor, the Linda and Bill Custard Award-recognizing a board member, staff member, community representative, artist, or organization whose extraordinary, distinguished, and long-standing service has significantly advanced the theater's mission-will be presented to Larry Angelilli. For more than three decades, his leadership, stewardship, and advocacy for the arts-marked by strategic insight and financial leadership-have strengthened cultural institutions across Dallas, including Dallas Theater Center, and supported their long-term sustainability.

Dallas native and acclaimed Broadway and television actor Michael Urie will take center stage as the evening's entertainment. A Tony nominee for Torch Song and Buyer & Cellar and an Emmy nominee for his work on Ugly Betty and Shrinking, Urie returns home following a celebrated Off-Broadway run of Richard II at New York City's Red Bull Theater. His charm, wit, and signature charisma promise an evening that is both entertaining and unforgettable.

Proceeds raised from CENTERSTAGE enable the TONY AWARD-winning theater to advance its nonprofit mission of producing innovative, impactful theater while expanding its inclusive education and community engagement initiatives, including Project Discovery, Summer Stage, Saturday Sessions, and many others. As DTC looks to the future and welcomes Jaime Castañeda as its new Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, the organization enters an exciting new chapter defined by artistic excellence and creative growth.

In a bold departure from tradition, DTC is elevating its leadership model for CENTERSTAGE 42 by welcoming back event chairs from the past decade to collectively lead this year's event. This unprecedented reunion of philanthropic champions reflects the enduring commitment, creativity, and community that have shaped CENTERSTAGE into one of Dallas' most anticipated cultural fundraisers-and sets the stage for an unforgettable night honoring the past while investing in the future of theater in North Texas. This year's gala leadership will include:

● Peter Altabef (2021)

● Mickie & Jeff Bragalone (2017 and 2023)

● Stephanie Byrd (2022)

● Scott Davis (2020)

● Melinda Johnson (2016)

● Brett Levy (2018)

● Michelle Lockhart (2018)

● Ann Mahowald (2016)

● Deborah McMurray (2021)

● Scott Moore (2020)

● Scott Orr (2020)

● Andy Smith & Paul Von Wupperfeld (2019)

● Hamilton A Sneed (2024 and 2025)

● Krista Farber Weinstein (2018)

Table underwriting begins at $15,000 and single tickets at $1,500. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.DallasTheaterCenter.org/Gala, email Robin.plata@dallastheatercenter.org or call 214-252-3915.