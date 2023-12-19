Broadway Dallas Announces 2024 Gala Featuring TINA; Show And After Party Tickets On Sale Now

Broadway Dallas has announced that Show and After Party tickets are now on sale for its 2024 Gala featuring a full performance of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL on Friday, February 2 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

While the tickets to the full Gala evening are sold out, guests can still join gala Chairs John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino for a high-spirited Best of Broadway night where fashion meets rock-and-roll in support of Broadway Dallas' nonprofit mission to give the gift of Broadway to more than 40,000 students and their families each year.

Show and After Party tickets include orchestra seating to the full performance of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL and admission to the gala After Party, sponsored by Neiman Marcus, Perrier Jouet, and the Lorenzo Hotel, where attendees will dance the night away to beats by DJ Lucy Wrubel, while enjoying Tina's favorite foods, free flowing champagne, and a full bar.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://broadwaydallas.org/shows/broadway-dallas-2024-gala/.

The Broadway Dallas 2024 Gala is the organization's annual celebration of the best of Broadway and its largest fundraiser. Guests attending the full evening will enjoy a pre-show cocktail reception and dinner, premium tickets to the full performance of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, intermission cocktails, access to the After Party, and complimentary valet parking.

“Broadway Dallas strives to make a positive impact on the lives of children and families in our community by spreading the spirit of Broadway, and our annual gala plays a key role in helping us achieve this goal,” says Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “We look forward to a memorable evening thanks to this year's Chairs, John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino, and we can't wait to share it with you all.”

“Broadway Dallas holds a special place in our hearts, from the people to the difference the organization makes in the community,” says Joseph DeMartino. “Chairing this year's gala has been exciting to plan and we've loved working with the team. In the spirit of Tina - it has been ‘Simply the Best!'”.

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.

The North American touring cast is led by Ari Groover (TINA Broadway, Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya hear Me, Little Shop of Horrors) and Parris Lewis (Hairspray) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Deon Releford-Lee as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Wydetta Carter as Gran Georgeanna and Sarah Bockel as Rhonda.

The ensemble includes Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Ben Bogen, Karen Burthwright, Aliyah Caldwell, Brianna Cameron, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Reyna Guerra, Gordia Hayes, Takia Hopson, Geoffrey Kidwell, Symphony King, Gigi Lewis, Natalia Nappo, Wildlin Pierrevil, Gerard M. Williams, Nia Nelson-Williams, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Eric Siegle, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Christine Suddeth, and Jeff Sullivan.

“The North American tour of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is one of eight productions that have opened around the world since the show began in the West End in 2018, which is testimony to Tina's extraordinary legacy,” the producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander said. “We can't wait for America to see the two megawatt superstars who share the role of Tina, Deon Releford-Lee in the role of Ike, and the incredibly talented company who are on the road in this tour!"

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, Music Supervision, Arrangements & Incidental Music by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.



An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the most recent production opened at the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia in May of 2023.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broadway production ended performances Sunday, August 14.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October, 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution's history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).

The Emmy-nominated feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on HBO Max. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.