Bombshell Dance Project to Present Immersive IN THE CONSERVATORY WITH THE KNIFE This Month

This Halloween weekend, Bombshell Dance Project will present an immersive murder mystery at The Wyly Theater. In the Conservatory with the Knife is an eerie dance-theater crossover featuring an all-female cast and covering three floors of Dallas's Wyly Theatre. Venture freely through the billiard room, the ballroom, the library, and the dining room to gather clues as you watch the story unfold.

In the Conservatory with the Knife will premiere October 27-29th as part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center's acclaimed Elevator Project series, which presents emerging arts organizations on its campus. In this show the audience will become the detectives, choosing their own adventure through the experience and picking up on clues that guide them toward the final reveal. Audiences can expect to observe the performers from within arm's reach, noticing never-before-seen nuances often missed while seated at a distance. This is a family-friendly performance.

Show Details:

October 27- 29, 2022 8pm

The Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora Street Dallas, TX 75201

Tickets: https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2022/in-the-conservatory-with-a-knife/

Bombshell Dance Project is a project-based contemporary dance company creating new and innovative work under a mission to investigate and empower the female choreographic voice. Led by artistic directors Emily Bernet and Taylor Rodman, Bombshell presents work by female choreographers that speaks to human experience and seeks to inspire the creative voice in everyone. Bombshell presents a collaborative environment, inviting audiences to take ownership of shared artistic experience.

