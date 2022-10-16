Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 16, 2022  

Oct. 16, 2022  

Bombshell Dance Project to Present Immersive IN THE CONSERVATORY WITH THE KNIFE This Month

This Halloween weekend, Bombshell Dance Project will present an immersive murder mystery at The Wyly Theater. In the Conservatory with the Knife is an eerie dance-theater crossover featuring an all-female cast and covering three floors of Dallas's Wyly Theatre. Venture freely through the billiard room, the ballroom, the library, and the dining room to gather clues as you watch the story unfold.

In the Conservatory with the Knife will premiere October 27-29th as part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center's acclaimed Elevator Project series, which presents emerging arts organizations on its campus. In this show the audience will become the detectives, choosing their own adventure through the experience and picking up on clues that guide them toward the final reveal. Audiences can expect to observe the performers from within arm's reach, noticing never-before-seen nuances often missed while seated at a distance. This is a family-friendly performance.

Show Details:

October 27- 29, 2022 8pm

The Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora Street Dallas, TX 75201

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203514®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.attpac.org%2Fon-sale%2F2022%2Fin-the-conservatory-with-a-knife%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Bombshell Dance Project is a project-based contemporary dance company creating new and innovative work under a mission to investigate and empower the female choreographic voice. Led by artistic directors Emily Bernet and Taylor Rodman, Bombshell presents work by female choreographers that speaks to human experience and seeks to inspire the creative voice in everyone. Bombshell presents a collaborative environment, inviting audiences to take ownership of shared artistic experience.

About the AT&T Performing Arts Center

There is no better place to explore and experience live performing arts than the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. On its vibrant 10-acre downtown campus, the nonprofit Center operates three of the nation's finest performance venues: Winspear Opera House (the best stage for Broadway in North Texas), Wyly Theatre, Strauss Square; two black box performance spaces, Hamon Hall and 6th Floor Studio Theatre; and the welcoming public green space, Sammons Park with its Center Café.

The Center invites you to explore the best in live theatre, opera, pop, ballet, comedy, cutting-edge speakers and, through its partner TITAS/Dance Unbound the finest dance companies from across the globe. The Center's stages are a launching pad for world premieres - more than 70 since the Center opened - and an incubator for the city's emerging arts groups.

And this is where you can see the award-winning work of its five resident companies: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Theater Center and Texas Ballet Theater. We also present the best small and emerging Dallas arts groups on our stages through the Elevator Project.

The Center serves our community through a range of donor and sponsor supported programs. Each year thousands of students experience our award-winning arts education programs such as Open Stages, Backstage Spotlight and Disney Musicals in the Schools, which lets students both explore the arts and boost education outcomes. Our Community Partners and ArtsBridge-Powered by Toyota programs help ensure access to the arts for Dallas families who have been historically underserved.

At the Center, you'll find a public gathering place for everyone. A place that entertains audiences, inspires creativity and makes the cultural fabric of our great community even stronger. AT&T Performing Arts Center. Yours to Discover! www.attpac.org


