Allen Contemporary Theatre To Present SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Allen Contemporary Theatre will present Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Sense and Sensibility from August 15 through August 31, 2025, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Directed by Kathleen Vaught, this fresh staging will bring Jane Austen’s timeless story of love, heartbreak, and the balance between reason and romance to life for summer audiences.

The play follows the Dashwood sisters — sensible Elinor and passionate Marianne — as they navigate love, loss, and societal expectations in 19th-century England. Along the way, they encounter charming suitors, unexpected betrayals, and the enduring bonds of family. This production will honor the period while highlighting its relevance to modern audiences, exploring themes of heartbreak, resilience, and the courage to choose love in all its forms.

Audiences who know Austen’s novel or the beloved 1995 film adaptation will find plenty to enjoy in this stage version, along with fresh elements that bring new dimension to the classic.

Sense and Sensibility runs August 15–31, 2025, at Allen Contemporary Theatre, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.