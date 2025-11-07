A CHRISTMAS CAROL Holiday Tradition to Return to Dallas Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dallas Theater Center will continue their 2025-2026 season with its beloved holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, running November 28 - December 27, 2025 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol is a cornerstone of Dallas holiday celebrations. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge's unforgettable journey from miserliness to generosity as he encounters the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. With live music, dazzling design and heartfelt acting, A Christmas Carol delivers a moving reminder of the power of community, compassion and change.

This year's production features Blake Hackler debuting as Ebenezer Scrooge. Hackler is a member of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, and was last seen onstage at DTC in Waitress as Ogie. “Playing Scrooge in Kevin Moriarty's celebrated adaptation of A Christmas Carol—and doing so under the direction of my dear friend and collaborator, Alex Organ—is both a joy and a gift,” said Blake Hackler, “DTC's continuing partnership with the North Texas Food Bank makes this year's production especially poignant, reminding us how essential acts of hope and kindness are in our world right now.”

"This story never loses its heart, magic and relevance” said Jonathan Norton, Interim Artistic Director. “It's funny, haunting and profoundly human. We're proud to continue this tradition that brings North Texas together during the holidays.”

The production will be directed by Alex Organ, a member of DTC's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, who most recently performed as Lloyd Dallas in Noises Off. He is joined by a creative team including Christina Austin Lopez (Rehearsal Choreographer), Cody Dry (Music Director), and Stephen Ravet (Production Stage Manager). The production will continue to feature the stunning work of Joel Ferrell (Original Choreographer), Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Jen Caprio (Costume Design), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Broken Chord (Sound Design), Val Gladstone (Wigs, Hair and Makeup Design), Aaron Meicht (Original Composition), and Brian McDonald (Additional Composition).

A Christmas Carol features Blake Hackler as Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by five of his fellow Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company members: Christina Austin Lopez, Liz Mikel, Tiffany Solano, Esteban Vilchez, and Zachary J. Willis. They are joined by Sarah Comley Caldwell, Natassia Dominique, Gideon Ethridge, Ian Ferguson, Sarah Gay, Emma Gervasi, Parker Gray, Sam Henderson, Gena Loe, Randy Pearlman, Rachel Nicole Poole, Irene Rising, and Andre' Pernell Williams. The youth cast includes Allison Arroyo, Vera Borges, Miles Cernoch, Sofia DeSena, Santiago Diaz, Kolbe Garza, Victoria Gomez, Vivian Martin, Tripp McMillian, Olivia Meredith, Juniper Pirro, and Luna Echo Rodriguez. Casting by Eisenberg Casting, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA.

Dallas Theater Center is also continuing their partnership with North Texas Food Bank during the run of A Christmas Carol. DTC will collect donations for North Texas Food Bank after each performance of the hit holiday show, and all donations will go directly to serving families in North Texas. “As we witness the Cratchit family gather around their modest holiday meal in A Christmas Carol, we're reminded of the true spirit of the season—nurturing traditions, celebrating together, and sharing meals with loved ones,” said Sarah Burns, Vice President of External Affairs for North Texas Food Bank, “Yet, 1 in 6 North Texans face hunger every day. North Texas Food Bank is grateful for our enduring partnership with the Dallas Theater Center. Thanks to the generosity of DTC and its patrons, we're able to provide nutritious food to our neighbors facing hunger—bringing joy, hope, and nourishment to those who need it most this holiday season and beyond." Since 2009, Dallas Theater Center and its patrons have given $812,100 to North Texas Food Bank, which is enough to provide over 2.4 million meals to our neighbors facing hunger.

A Christmas Carol is seen by more than 3,500 students from across the DFW metroplex, including students from DTC's award-winning Project Discovery, where students engage in pre-show workshops before attending the production. Students are invited to bring canned food donations as part of DTC's collaboration with North Texas Food Bank. Following each performance of A Christmas Carol, audiences are invited to participate in Stay Late, a 15-minute post-show conversation with members of the cast.