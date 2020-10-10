Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces STUDIO D Fall 2020 Session, Plus To-Go Kits!

The session takes place September 16th-November 21st.

Oct. 10, 2020  

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its Studio D Fall 2020 Session. The session takes place September 16th-November 21st.

Tuition is $200 per class for all 10 weeks.

All classes will be virtual with live and pre-recorded components. Prior to the live virtual classes, students will receive recorded videos of their teachers frontloading the live class material and introducing new concepts they will explore together.

Additionally, at the start of the session, each student will receive a Studio D To Go kit mailed to their home. Studio D To Go will include props, sensory tools, and instruments. Students will use items from their kits throughout the 10-week session to support their digital learning experience. Studio D To Go is included in the tuition price.

Learn more and enroll here.


