Tickets On Sale Now For the Festival of Arts' 2026 Pageant Of The Masters

Tickets for The Festival of Arts' 2026 Pageant of the Masters are officially now on sale. Running July 9 through September 4, 2026, “The Greatest of All Time,” will celebrate the artists, innovators, and masterpieces that have shaped the history of art.

Masterpieces won't just hang on walls or stand on pedestals—they'll come alive in breathtaking tableaux vivants, blending art, music, and theatrical illusion. Audiences can expect a high-energy experience that honors the genius of the world's great artists and the enduring power of their work to move and inspire. Next summer's Pageant will take audiences on a global journey through timeless works and legendary creators, inviting them to decide who truly deserves the title “G.O.A.T.” in a show filled with surprises, spectacle, and magic.

The 2026 Pageant will feature legendary works by Michelangelo, Diego Velázquez, Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Frida Kahlo, and Norman Rockwell. “My personal favorites are John Singer Sargent and Winslow Homer,” shared Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy, “but works from around the world will also be given their due.”

Presented under the stars in the Pageant's 2,600-seat Irvine Bowl amphitheater, real people will step into the spotlight, perfectly posing as their counterparts in larger-than-life works of art. Each living picture will unfold with the Pageant's signature fusion of stage magic, original music performed by a live orchestra, and captivating narration.

The 2026 Pageant of the Masters production "The Greatest of All Time” will run nightly from July 9 through September 4, 2026. Advance tickets are on sale today.

