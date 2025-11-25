Festival of Arts To Present LIGHT AND SHADOW: VALUE IN LAGUNA at Laguna Beach City Hall

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Festival of Arts has opened Light and Shadow: Value in Laguna, a new exhibition at Laguna Beach City Hall running November 14, 2025 through January 8, 2026. Drawn from the Festival’s Permanent Art Collection, the show brings together more than a century of paintings and photographs that examine how Laguna Beach artists have used contrast, illumination, and shadow to shape their work.

The exhibition highlights both recent acquisitions and historic pieces, offering a cross-section of Laguna’s evolving artistic perspectives. Featured works include Pil Ho Lee’s Reclining Figure (2025), Mark Jacobucci’s Sunny Marina Afternoon (2025), Michael Obermeyer’s Emerald Sparkle (2025), Virginia Woolley’s Flower Stalls (c. 1932), Stillman Sawyer’s Storm over Mammoth Mountain (1971), and a triptych of photographs by Rob Gage created for the Pageant of the Masters entrance during the 2013 production The Big Picture.

“Since its origins as an art colony, Laguna Beach has drawn artists for its unique quality of light,” said Morgan Matthews, Art Collections Specialist at the Festival of Arts. “Light and Shadow explores value not only as an artistic principle but also as a measure of what artists hold important. From portraits to landscapes, each work reflects the artist’s care and perspective.”

The exhibition is free to the public at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue. Viewing hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and alternating Fridays from 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (Closed alternate Fridays and holidays.)

The Festival of Arts continues to showcase the region’s artistic heritage through rotating exhibitions and programming centered on the community’s longstanding creative traditions.

Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More