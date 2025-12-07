Photos: Laguna Playhouse's A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Laguna Playhouse will present Lythgoe Family Productions' newly revised version of A Snow White Christmas, as they celebrate their 10-year anniversary at the Playhouse with the return of the panto show that started it all.

A Snow White Christmas will feature: Marcelle LeBlanc (Stranger Things, Cobra Kai) as Snow White, Nick Delzompo (Melchior in Spring Awakening)) as The Prince, Kimberley Locke (American Idol, Dr. and the Diva) as The Queen, Barry Pearl (Doody in Grease, The Wonderful Winter of Oz at the Laguna Playhouse, Bye, Bye, Birdie and The Producers on Broadway) as Herman, Jonathan Meza (A Snow White Christmas, “Armed Forces Entertainment” ) as Muddles, and John O’Hurley (Seinfeld, Peter Pan and Tinker Bell; A Pirate’s Christmas) as the voice of the Magic Mirror.

A Snow White Christmas is written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, with musical direction by Michael Sobie, and choreography by Clarice Ordaz.

The show will begin performances on Saturday, December 6, and runs through Sunday, December 28 at the Laguna Playhouse.

Check out production photos below!

Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More