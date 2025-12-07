 tracker
Photos: Laguna Playhouse's A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS

Performances begin Saturday, December 6.

By: Dec. 07, 2025

Laguna Playhouse will present Lythgoe Family Productions' newly revised version of A Snow White Christmas, as they celebrate their 10-year anniversary at the Playhouse with the return of the panto show that started it all.

A Snow White Christmas will feature: Marcelle LeBlanc (Stranger Things, Cobra Kai) as Snow White, Nick Delzompo (Melchior in Spring Awakening)) as The Prince, Kimberley Locke (American Idol, Dr. and the Diva) as The Queen, Barry Pearl (Doody in Grease, The Wonderful Winter of Oz at the Laguna Playhouse, Bye, Bye, Birdie and The Producers on Broadway) as Herman, Jonathan Meza (A Snow White Christmas, “Armed Forces Entertainment” ) as Muddles, and John O’Hurley (Seinfeld, Peter Pan and Tinker Bell; A Pirate’s Christmas) as the voice of the Magic Mirror.

A Snow White Christmas is written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, with musical direction by Michael Sobie, and choreography by Clarice Ordaz.

The show will begin performances on Saturday, December 6, and runs through Sunday, December 28 at the Laguna Playhouse.

Check out production photos below!

Photo credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS

Nick Delzompo and Marcelle LeBlanc

Barry Pearl, Nick Delzompo and Jonathan Meza

Kimberley Locke

Kimberly Locke and Marcelle LeBlanc

Kimberly Locke

Kimberly Locke and John O'Hurley

Marcelle LeBlanc

Marcelle LeBlanc and the Company

Marcelle LeBlanc and the Company

Marcelle LeBlanc and the Company

Kimberly Locke

Nick Delzompo and Marcelle LeBlanc



