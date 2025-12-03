Photos: 45th Annual A CHRISTMAS CAROL At South Coast Repertory

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Coast Repertory is celebrating 45 years of bringing Orange County the timeless tale of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Check out photos of the production.

Adapted by Jerry Patch and directed by Hisa Takakuwa, the holiday tradition returns to the Segerstrom Stage Nov. 29–Dec. 28.

“One of the beautiful qualities of A Christmas Carol is that this annual visit to Victorian England feels timeless and eternally poignant,” Ivers says. “For 45 years, this production has been a highlight for audiences and for SCR. It connects our work on stage to our incredible education programs through the Conservatory students who appear onstage alongside veteran artists.”

SCR marks the anniversary with new enhancements, including a hot chocolate bar with 45th-anniversary souvenir mugs and visits from Santa Claus on most weeknight performances. “Orange County families will find many photo opportunities and added entertainment both on the terrace and inside our lobby spaces,” Appel says.

SCR Founding Company Member Richard Doyle returns for his fifth year as Ebenezer Scrooge and his 40th year in the production, following decades of playing multiple roles in the show. Takakuwa directs for the fifth season, bringing her extensive history with the production—first as a cast member, then assistant director—to the staging of this year’s 34-member ensemble, including 16 alternating youth performers.

Joining Doyle in the cast are Louis Lotorto, Michael Manuel, Richard Soto, Jennifer Parsons, Diana Burbano, Tommy Beck, Larry Bates, Rachel Bailey, Eduardo Enrikez, Tom Anawalt, Erika Schindele, Nick Slimmer, William Francis McGuire, Sharon Omi and Awni Abdi-Bahri. Understudies include Kaci Hamilton, Michael Polak and David Nevell.

The creative team includes Thomas Buderwitz (scenic design), Dwight Richard Odle (costume design), Amy Hutto (additional costume design), Donna & Tom Ruzika (lighting design), Dennis McCarthy (music arrangement/composer), Drew Dalzell (sound design), Sylvia Turner (choreographer), David Nevell (dialect coach), Joanne DeNaut, CSA (casting) and Talia Krispel (production stage manager).

Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More