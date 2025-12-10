Rose Center Theater To Present One Night ROSE TRIBUTE CONCERT

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Rose Center Theater will present Rose Tribute Concert, a one night gathering on December 30 that will bring returning performers and special guests back to the stage in celebration of two decades of music, storytelling, and community impact. As the venue prepares for its upcoming transition under the City of Westminster's plans to repurpose the building into a cultural center, this event offers audiences a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the theater's legacy and the people who helped shape it.

For twenty years, the Rose has been a home for local performers, students, families, and audiences who found connection through the shared experience of live theater. The Tribute Concert will honor that history through songs and stories drawn from productions that defined the theater's creative identity and strengthened its role in the region's cultural landscape.

"From the very beginning, this theater grew because people believed in what could happen here," said Tim Nelson, Managing Artistic Director. "The artists, volunteers, patrons, and families who filled this space made it more than a venue. They made it a community. This evening is our chance to celebrate that together."

The program will feature a lineup of past leading performers and guest artists who have contributed to the theater's history over the years. Designed as both a tribute and a gathering, the evening invites longtime supporters as well as first time visitors to join in acknowledging the stories and relationships that have flourished at the Rose.

