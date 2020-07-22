Segerstrom Center Brings the Arts Home for Series CENTER AT HOME

Although Segerstrom Center is closed during the current global health crisis, they are still providing content to their patrons through their online series, Center at Home.

With over hundreds of videos focusing of topics of dance lessons, crafts, show highlights, and more, patrons can visit the Center's website for content uploaded regularly.

One featured video is their ghost list, which the theater promotes saying, "Just a few months ago, our lives felt so different. During this intermission, we remind you, our neighbors, friends, patrons and beloved community, that our stage is never truly dark. The Ghost Light illuminates our stage as a representation that we will always be a beacon of creativity, passion, hope and imagination. Until we can meet in person again, your Segerstrom Center family."

Check out their videos HERE.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts believes in the power of performing arts to transform lives and that the shared experience and exploration of the arts will help unite Orange County, creating a more culturally connected and vital community.

