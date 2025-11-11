American Coast Theater Company To Present Its 2025 Christmas Cabaret At Vanguard University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Coast Theater Company will present its 2025 Christmas Cabaret from December 12 through December 21, 2025, at the Lyceum Theater, following a preview performance on December 11.

This year’s cabaret will feature 30 musical numbers, blending beloved Christmas classics, contemporary holiday favorites, and a selection of original works. The production promises ACTC’s hallmark warmth, humor, and musical excellence.

The returning cast includes musical theatre artists Micah Munck (Associate Director), Leilani Munck, Elijah Munck, Logan Eliza, Luke Desmond, and Rezia Landers.

“I’m so excited to have our musical theatre superstars back for Christmas Cabaret 2025,” said Director Susan K. Berkompas. “We’re bringing a whole array of beautiful new songs as well as favorites from past years. There will be snacks, familiar faces, and the warmth and spirit of the Christmas season, plus a gorgeous new piano to showcase the music.”

Berkompas, who serves as Producing Artistic Director of ACTC and Professor of Theatre at Vanguard University, has directed more than 100 productions, including Othello, Metamorphoses, Kiss Me Kate, and The Crucible.

The creative team for Christmas Cabaret 2025 includes Susan K. Berkompas as Director, David Diiorio as Music Director and pianist, and Logan Eliza and the ensemble providing choreography. Scenic design is by Kaitlyn Campbell and Jim Huffman, with costumes by Lia Hansen and lighting design by Garrett Spady. Alyssa Kammerer serves as Stage Manager and Lighting Operator, and Bethany Thomas handles audio. Theatre management is led by Lily Hinojosa, with Dylan Cranford and Natalia Isabel Elizalde as Theatre Manager Assistants, Linda Isabela Rendon as House Manager, and Amanda Fagan and Michael Oliva Hernandez supporting marketing.

About American Coast Theater Company

Founded in 2007 by Susan K. Berkompas and Amick Byram, American Coast Theater Company is the resident professional theatre company of Vanguard University. ACTC has produced acclaimed works including A Streetcar Named Desire, The Great Divorce, and The Importance of Being Earnest: A Wilde New Musical.

About Vanguard University

Vanguard University is a private, Christian liberal arts university located in Costa Mesa, California. Accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission, Vanguard offers more than 30 undergraduate and graduate programs and is home to an award-winning Theatre Department accredited by NAST.

