THE HOLIDAY GEM Set For 2025 Run At The Gem Theatre In Garden Grove

One More Productions will stage THE HOLIDAY GEM from November 20 through December 21, 2025, at the historic GEM Theatre in Garden Grove. Directed and musically directed by Damien Lorton, the production will hold a press opening on Saturday, November 22, following a 6:30 p.m. pre-show gala and 8:00 p.m. performance.

The musical follows Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and a company of performers through a holiday story that incorporates standards and contemporary songs, including “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” and “Sleigh Ride.” The production features Nicole Cassesso as Cicely Frost, Adriana Sanchez as Mrs. Claus, and Damien Lorton as Santa Claus, with Tad Fujioka, Niles Gray, Erika Baldwin, Peter Crisafulli, Julia Iacopetti, Jack Janowicz, Kady Lawson, Kyle Hill, Mary Desmond, Matthew Rangel, Sasha Baker, and Trevin Stephenson completing the ensemble.

The creative team includes Lorton as director and musical director, choreography by Ryan Perry Marks, scenic design by Mitchell Dambrowski and Chris Magallanes, sound design by Shannon Callahan, lighting design by Aria Roach, and costume design by Corbyjane Troya. Nick Bravo will serve as pianist and conductor with a nine-piece orchestra. The show features a book by Nicole Cassesso and Chris Harper, with musical arrangements by Lorton and Bravo, based on an original concept by Lorton and Cassesso.

Performances begin with previews on November 20 at 8:00 p.m., followed by the official press opening on November 22. The production Will Close on December 21 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the GEM Theatre box office, by phone at 714-741-9550, or online at theGEMoc.com. Prices include $50 for adults, $35–$40 for seniors, children, and military depending on performance time, an $85 opening night gala ticket with catered reception, and $25 student rush tickets on Thursdays and Fridays.

One More Productions, founded in 2004 by Nicole Cassesso and Damien Lorton, has produced work at the GEM Theatre since 2008. The venue seats 158 and features balcony seating, concessions with a full bar, and ADA accessibility.

