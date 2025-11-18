Pacific Symphony To Present SHELLEY CONDUCTS CARMEN AND DAPHNIS AND CHLOÉ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pacific Symphony will present “Shelley Conducts Carmen and Daphnis and Chloé” from November 20–22 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Artistic and music director designate Alexander Shelley will conduct a program featuring works by Bizet, Gabriela Montero, and Ravel. Tickets are currently available.

Venezuelan pianist, composer, and improviser Gabriela Montero will appear as soloist, performing her “Latin Concerto,” a work that blends Latin rhythmic language with lyrical writing and orchestral color. The program will open with Suite No. 1 from Bizet’s CARMEN and conclude with Ravel’s DAPHNIS AND CHLOÉ, performed with Pacific Chorale under the direction of Artistic Director Robert Istad. “This concert promises vivid storytelling through exquisite music,” said Shelley. “It’s a joy to welcome composer, soloist, and dear friend, Gabriela Montero, to our stage. She is a superb concert pianist and a genuine phenomenon. Her Latin Concerto will take your breath away. It is a moving statement about our times and an extraordinary vessel in which she channels her gift of improvisation.”

Shelley also noted the significance of the French works on the program, saying, “The pairing of the two great French works marks 2025 as both the 150th anniversary of Ravel's birth and the 150th anniversary of Bizet's passing. ‘Daphnis and Chloé’ calls for a huge orchestra and uses it to its fullest—every color and every nuance—to portray this ancient love story, including one of the most beautiful sunrises ever painted through music. ‘Carmen’ is vital, vivid, and poetic. It will be such a thrill to hear our Pacific Symphony display its excellence and passion in these works, and also wonderful to collaborate with the remarkable Pacific Chorale.”

Bizet’s CARMEN remains one of the most widely recognized works in the operatic repertoire; Suite No. 1 features themes arranged by Ernest Guiraud shortly after the composer’s death. Montero’s “Latin Concerto,” premiered in Leipzig in 2016, brings together her work as a pianist and composer. The program will conclude with Ravel’s DAPHNIS AND CHLOÉ, a large-scale ballet score commissioned by Serge Diaghilev for the Ballets Russes.

