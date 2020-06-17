Segerstrom Center Announces 63 Percent Staff Cuts

Costa Mesa's Segerstrom Center for the Arts, will lay off 63 percent of its staff, The Voice of OC reports.

250 part-time and 77 full-time workers are expected to make up that percentage, Ultimately, the layoffs will impact 505 people when "factoring in employees who work seasonal and temporary shifts throughout the year," according to Casey Reitz, the Segerstrom Center's president.

Orange County's biggest performing arts organization, Segerstrom Center for the Arts is just one of many facing difficult financial decisons. South Coast Repertory, Pacific Symphony and the Chance Theater have all announced significant cutbacks and program reductions.

Learn more at The Voice of OC.

