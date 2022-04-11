Windham Theatre Group's Broadway Chorus to Host KEEPING THE FAITH Concert

The Windham Theatre Group is set to present Keeping the Faith Broadway Chorus Concert on Friday & Saturday, April 29th & 30th, 2022.

Don't miss the chance to see the WTG Broadway Chorus on stage singing music from 4 outstanding shows. From the Broadway mega hit Mamma Mia!, the choir will sing terrific Abba hits 'Mamma Mia!', 'Thank You For The Music', 'Dancing Queen', 'Waterloo' and more. Movin' Out provides us with outstanding Billy Joel classics including 'The River Of Dreams', 'New York State Of Mind', 'And So It Goes', and 'It's Still Rock And Roll To Me'.

From the incredible Gershwin masterpiece Porgy and Bess, the group will sing 'Summertime', 'I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'', 'O Lawd, I'm On My Way', and more. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel will complete the concert with such great songs as 'June Is Bustin' Out All Over', 'A Real Nice Clambake', 'You'll Never Walk Alone', and many others.

These 4 great musicals have won many awards including 'Best Musical', 'Best Revival', and 'Outstanding Musical'. There is no doubt that this concert will be a must-see this spring and will bring smiles of delight to those in the audiences and on the stage. Tickets are available online at https://www.windhamtheatreguild.org/ or by calling 860-423-2245. Tickets are $13 for adults,

There will be socially distanced seating with one empty seat between each party. For the safety of everyone, masks are recommended for all audience members.