Warner Theatre to Present The Met: Live in HD's FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES

The 2021-22 season of The Met Live in HD continues with the historic Met premiere of Terrence Blanchard's FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES on Saturday, October 23 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard's adaptation of Charles M. Blow's moving memoir. The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man's journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. James Robinson and Camille A. Brown-two of the creators of the recent production of the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess-co-direct this new staging. Baritone Will Liverman, one of opera's most exciting young artists, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie.

To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

Photo credit: Ken Howard