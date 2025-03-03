The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts To Preview A CHORUS LINE At Patron Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In preparation for the Tony-Award winning musical hitting the Klein's stage in Bridgeport from March 13th through March 16th, The Norwalk Conservatory of the Art is inviting patrons to Patron Night at 69 Wall St - 2nd Floor, Norwalk CT 8650.

The event is free and open to those looking to support the Conservatory and its mission. Interested parties should email Production@TheNorwalkConservatory.org if they are interested in partaking.

The Norwalk Conservatory will share with the community what goes into putting on an iconic work in today's world. This rendition of the work is directed and choreographed by Ricky Loftus George, whose credits include works with the esteemed Paper Mill Playhouse and North Shore Music Theatre, music directed by Benjamin Doyle, and stage managed by Lauren Elise Fisher.

Attending patrons will see how seasoned professionals support the Broadway stars of tomorrow with the convenience of Norwalk's excellent restaurants steps outside the door.

Tickets for the full production of A Chorus Line, may be found at the through the Klein Auditorium's box office: https://www.theklein.org/buy-tickets/upcoming-events/a-chorus-line/. Those interested in learning more about the Norwalk Conservatory's programing, education, and mission may find it at https://www.thenorwalkconservatory.org/

About the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts:

The Conservatory's mission is to deliver exceptional arts education to aspiring artists while fostering a positive influence within the local arts community. Our faculty and staff are dedicated to cultivating professional connections for our students in the world of musical theatre, television, and film. Established by Broadway and television/film creatives, The Conservatory caters to students poised to enter the world of show business but require additional training andessential industry connections for success. Our faculty is comprised of industry professionals, from whom we derive our mantra: 'For actors, by actors.'

For more information, please visit us at https://www.thenorwalkconservatory.org/missionandhistory

