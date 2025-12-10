Playhouse On Park’s COMEDY NIGHT Series Will Continue In January

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playhouse on Park will present the next installment of its COMEDY NIGHT series on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. The performance will feature co-headliners Scott Higgins and John McClellen, with Jim McCue serving as the evening’s headliner and Maya Manion as the featured performer. The event is BYOB, and doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Jim McCue is known for his improvisational approach and national touring career, with appearances at comedy venues in Boston, New York, Las Vegas, Dublin, Montreal, and Edinburgh. His television credits include Comedy Central, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Fox News’ RedEye, AXS TV’s Live at Gotham, and NESN’s Roughing It. His DryBar Comedy special Nothing Personal has also accumulated several million online views.

Maya Manion, originally from Vermont, has appeared on Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom in America and was the runner-up in Mohegan Sun’s Funniest Comic in New England competition. She continues to perform throughout the region.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $20 with a $3.50 service charge, with all seats reserved. Tickets are available through the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or at playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.