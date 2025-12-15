Yale Schwarzman Center Unveils Spring 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Yale Schwarzman Center has announced its Spring 2026 Season, featuring a lineup of performances across dance, music, opera, and multimedia art. The season will include world premieres, artist residencies, and cross-disciplinary projects presented at the center in New Haven, with all events free and open to the public.

Programming for the spring will focus on collaborations that explore movement, sound, technology, and storytelling. The season highlights immersive and interdisciplinary work designed to foster dialogue between artists, audiences, and the Yale and New Haven communities.

Among the featured artists are multimedia artist Toni Dove; choreographer Andrea Miller and her company GALLIM; Pulitzer Prize–winning composer David Lang appearing with Attacca Quartet; singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane; vocal ensembles Lorelei Ensemble and Cantus; and director Yuval Sharon. Sharon will helm The Comet / Poppea, an operatic hybrid by George Lewis and Claudio Monteverdi that was named a finalist for the 2025 Pulitzer Prize in Music.

Rachel Fine, executive director of Yale Schwarzman Center, said the spring lineup reflects the role of live performance in creating shared spaces for reflection and connection. Associate artistic director Jennifer Harrison Newman added that the season emphasizes artists who work across forms and challenge conventional boundaries of performance.