A SHERLOCK CAROL Opens At Westport Country Playhouse This Holiday Season

Westport Country Playhouse will present A SHERLOCK CAROL, a family-oriented holiday production written and directed by Artistic Director Mark Shanahan.

The play brings together the worlds of Sherlock Holmes and A Christmas Carol, setting its mystery in 1894 London as a grown-up Tiny Tim seeks Holmes’s help in uncovering the circumstances surrounding Ebenezer Scrooge’s death. The production opens on Saturday, December 13 at 7 p.m. and continues for eight performances through December 21.

The cast includes James Taylor Odom as Sherlock Holmes, Byron St. Cyr as Ebenezer Scrooge, Joe Delafield as Dr. Watson and additional roles, Dan Domingues as Dr. Timothy Cratchit and others, Alexandra Kopko as The Countess of Morcar and others, and Anissa Felix as Emma Wiggins and others.

Single tickets begin at $50, with student tickets available for $20.