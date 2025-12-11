Westport Country Playhouse To Collect Donations For Three Area Charities During A SHERLOCK CAROL

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westport Country Playhouse will organize donations for three area charities during its upcoming production of A SHERLOCK CAROL, running December 13–21.

The theater will collect items and monetary contributions in support of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, Norwalk Toys for Tots, and Westport Homes with Hope Food Pantry throughout the run.

Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director, said, “Each holiday season, our theatre is proud to raise both funds and awareness for organizations that serve the heart of our community, including Norwalk Toys for Tots, Homes with Hope, and The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. These partnerships reflect what the Playhouse stands for, bringing people together as we support children, families, and our many neighbors in meaningful, lasting ways.” He added, “The bond we share with The Hole in the Wall Camp remains especially close to our hearts, as I know it would make Camp founder Paul Newman and our own former artistic director Joanne Woodward very proud to see the relationship between our organizations still going strong. On a personal note, it was my involvement with Camp that helped inspire ‘A Sherlock Carol,’ with the idea of a grown up Tiny Tim having turned his own personal experiences into a lifelong commitment to helping others, just like so many people at Camp do.”

Donations may be dropped off in the Playhouse lobby during box office hours or at performance times. For The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, audience members will be invited during curtain speeches to contribute monetary gifts.

Robin Farrell, chief development officer at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, said, “All of us here at Hole in the Wall are so grateful for the longstanding friendship of Westport Country Playhouse, which has helped bring ‘a different kind of healing’ to tens of thousands of children with serious illnesses and their families through Camp's year-round programs. The generous support through ‘A Sherlock Carol’ is especially important as it not only allows us to continue to grow and innovate but also raises awareness of Camp's mission with new friends in the community.”

Norwalk Toys for Tots will accept new, unwrapped toys and books for children newborn to age 18, including books in Spanish and Haitian Creole. Westport Homes with Hope will collect pantry items including pancake mix, cooking oil, condiments, laundry detergent, fem care products, canned fruit, cereal, Salt and Pepper, jelly, cleaning wipes, and gift cards.

A SHERLOCK CAROL

The production will return to the Playhouse for its third year. Inspired by “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle” and “A Christmas Carol,” the play follows a grown-up Tiny Tim who seeks Sherlock Holmes’ help investigating the death of Ebenezer Scrooge. Written and directed by Mark Shanahan, the work was nominated for a 2022 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play.

Performances will take place December 13–21, with evening and matinee options throughout the week. The production is recommended for ages 7 and up and has a running time of 108 minutes, including one intermission.

Single tickets begin at $50, with student tickets available for $20. Information on additional ticket programs, including pay-what-you-will and library passes, is available through the Playhouse website.