American Mural Project to Present Grammy Award-Winner Nicole Zuraitis

American Mural Project will kick off its 2026 Live @AMP concert series with an intimate evening of 2X GRAMMY Award-winning jazz vocalist and songwriter Nicole Zuraitis. The concert, performed against the towering five-story mural celebrating the role of work in American lives, will be Saturday, February 7 at 8pm.

Performing a program entitled "My Favorite Songs," Zuraitis will launch the year's Live @AMP: Women Take the Lead four-concert lineup spotlighting acclaimed female performers. With jazz being a distinctly American art form, the concert also launches AMP's America 250 series of programs.

Live @AMP series curator Michelle Begley states, "I am over the moon that we have the opportunity to present this amazing artist in a one-of-a-kind setting. Her 'My Favorite Songs' program is a rare opportunity for jazz fans to hear this singular talent at the piano singing the songs that have influenced her on her journey and telling the stories behind them.

Tickets for Nicole Zuraitis are $50 plus service fee in advance; $60 at the door. Student tickets are $10 plus service fee in advance; $20 at the door. Tickets will be available at the door subject to availability, so advance reservations are highly recommended. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now.

About Nicole Zuraitis

Nicole Zuraitis is a 2X GRAMMY winning and 4X GRAMMY-nominated jazz singer-songwriter, pianist and arranger, New York-based bandleader, and winner of the prestigious 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal. With a “heart as big as her remarkable voice,” (Jazz Police), Nicole is a trailblazing artist who is redefining vocal jazz, earning her a place as one of the top artists and "prolific songwriters" (Broadway World) to watch in jazz and beyond.

As a recording artist, Nicole has released five albums as leader, and her sixth album How Love Begins, co-produced with eight-time GRAMMY-winner Christian McBride, features all original music and was awarded the 2024 GRAMMY for BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM. Nicole is the only artist ever to have won this award who wrote and arranged the entire album herself. In addition to leading her quartet, Nicole performed and recorded with the Birdland Big Band as premier vocalist before taking off as a large ensemble leader of her own, co-producing the Dan Pugach Big Band and guesting for major European big bands. She has headlined at Newport Jazz Festival, Melbourne International Jazz Festival, and Tanglewood, along with iconic NYC jazz clubs like Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, the Blue Note, the Carlyle, 54 Below and the late, great 55 Bar. She also has appeared as a featured soloist with the Savannah Philharmonic, Asheville Symphony, and Macon Pops.

Nicole is a featured artist and producer on her husband, renowned drummer, bandleader, and composer Dan Pugach's 2025 GRAMMY-winning album, “Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence” (Best Large Ensemble) for which they composed the GRAMMY-nominated song, “Little Fears” (Best Jazz Performance). Nicole is a vocalist on the GRAMMY-winning “Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration” alongside Jon Batiste, Keb' Mo', and LeeAnn Rimes. In 2024, Broadway World honored Nicole with the “Best Big Band Show” Award. Nicole's arrangement of Dolly Parton's Jolene, co-written with Pugach, was nominated for a 2019 GRAMMY, springboarding her career and making her a household name in the modern-day jazz landscape. Nicole has collaborated with an extensive list of luminaries, including Christian McBride, David Cook, Gilad Hekselman, Veronica Swift, Benny Benack, Stephen Feifke, Cyrille Aimee, Antonio Sanchez, Dave Stryker, Omar Hakim, Rachel Z, Helen Sung, Melanie, Morgan James, Darren Criss, Livingston Taylor, and Bernard Purdie. She is a proud educator and currently vocal faculty at NYU and SUNY Purchase.