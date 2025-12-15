Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; A CHORUS LINE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

James Springer - CRIMINAL CABARET - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 17%

POCKET BROADWAY

17%

Killian Meehan -- Phoenix Stage Company

THE PROM

10%

Arden Allen -- The Bradley Playhouse

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

9%

Preston Arnold -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE PROM

8%

Christopher Currier -- The Bradley Playhouse

VALENTINE CABARET

8%

Bob Brandriff -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

7%

Everton George Ricketts -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

6%

Robert Peterpaul -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

6%

Saige Noelle Bryan -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

40TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

6%

Kathleen Narowski -- Windham Theatre Guild

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

5%

Mikayla Petrilla -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

EVITA

20%

Matthew Farina -- Musicals at Richter

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

7%

Chris Faison & Lucia Perez -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

NEWSIES

6%

Amanda Backer -- Colchester Community Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Olivia Rivera -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Brandon Gregoire -- Castle Craig Players

A CHORUS LINE

5%

Sarah Rose Stack -- Opera House Players

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

5%

Brittany Kammerer -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

SISTER ACT

4%

Katherine Sedlock -- Center Stage Theatre

THE PROM

3%

Kat MacInnes -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

3%

Laura Jeannine Sarrazin -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Erin Frechette -- Connecticut Theatre Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Nicole DiMauro -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Karen Anne McMahon -- Opera House Players

PIPPIN

2%

Erin Guerrera -- Magnolia Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Keri Danner -- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

Geraldine Frishman -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

NUNCRACKERS

2%

Robert Merante -- Center Stage Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Kat McInnis -- The Bradley Playhouse

CAMELOT

2%

Jessica Chesbro -- Brookfield Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

2%

Jordan Adams -- Brief Cameo Productions

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

2%

Jennifer Kaye -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Karen Casagrande -- Curtain Call

RENT

2%

Liam Dempsey -- Landmark Community Theatre

RENT

2%

Paola Rarick -- Shoreline Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Matthew Guerrera -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ANNIE

13%

Krystyna Resavy -- Sharon Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

13%

Parker Esse -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

10%

Brian Feehan -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

9%

Byron Easley -- Goodspeed Musicals

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

8%

Chris McNiff -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

8%

Robert Mintz -- Playhouse on Park

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Josh Assor -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

RAGTIME

7%

Sara Edwards -- Goodspeed Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Todd L. Underwood -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

Mara Newbery Greer -- Goodspeed Musicals

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

5%

Francesca Webster -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

3%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge -- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

21%

DB Productions -- Musicals at Richter

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

14%

Jimmy Johansmeyer -- Pantochino Productions

RENT

5%

Amy Taylor -- Landmark Community Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Anna Kate Werge -- Bradley Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

James Springer -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

CAMELOT

3%

Becca Pokorski -- Brookfield Theatre

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Diana Yeisley and James Springer -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Stevie Norman -- Opera House Players

THE PROM

3%

Carol Webb -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

3%

Lindsey Campbell -- Hole in the wall theater

A FLEA IN HER EAR

3%

Becca Pokorski -- Brookfield Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Donald Birely -- Musicals at Richter

SISTER ACT

2%

Katherine Sedlock -- Center Stage Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

Susie Milner -- Colchester Community Theatre

PLAZA SUITE

2%

Giganta Smalls -- Little Theater of Manchester

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Lesley Neilson-Bowman -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Katherine Sedlock -- Center Stage Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Kris Brandriff -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Louise Doiron -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

Debbie Warren and Nora Dickinson -- Windham Theatre Guild

THE DESCENDANTS

1%

Kris Brandrif -- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

Kathy O'Hara -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Kris Brandriff -- The Bradley Playhouse

EVITA

1%

Donald Birely -- Musicals at Richter

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

1%

Kathleen Santomasso -- Brief Cameo Productions

KATHLEEN DEANGELIS

23%

Annie -- Sharon Playhouse

THE BARONESS

20%

Jimmy Johansmeyer -- Playhouse on Park

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

10%

Diane Vanderkroef -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

MY FAIR LADY

8%

Elizabeth Saylor -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

6%

Joseph Shrope -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

6%

Stephanie Bahniuk -- Goodspeed Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Sean Spina -- Ivoryton Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Leslie Bernstein -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

Nicole V. Moody -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Tilly Grimes -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALABAMA STORY

3%

K. Duffner -- Ivoryton Playhouse

KATHLEEN DEANGELIS

3%

The Mousetrap -- Sharon Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

2%

Tracy Christensen -- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

37%

- Musicals at Richter

NEWSIES

16%

- Colchester Community Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

14%

- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

THE PROM

13%

- The Bradley Playhouse

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

12%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

STOP/TIME DANCE THEATER

8%

- Playhouse on Park

A CHORUS LINE

47%

- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

21%

- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

16%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

15%

- Goodspeed

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

19%

Brad Blake -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

15%

Bert Bernardi -- Pantochino Productions

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

6%

Christopher Faison -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

EVITA

5%

Donald Birely -- Musicals at Richter

RENT

5%

Amy Taylor -- Landmark Community Theatre

SHREK

4%

Neil Fuentes -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Terrance J. Peters -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

AVENUE Q

3%

Betsy Kelso -- Center Stage Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

Carroll Maillott &Geraldine Frishman -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

SISTER ACT

3%

Katherine Sedlock & Rob Espo -- Center Stage Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Eric Boucher -- Opera House Players

THE PROM

2%

John McElroy -- The Bradley Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

2%

KAREN RANDAZZO -- Curtain Call

GAME ON!

2%

Julianna Corrales -- Hole in the Wall Theater

A CHORUS LINE

2%

Sarah Rose Stack -- Opera House Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Holly Blade -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

NEWSIES

2%

Wallis Johnson -- Colchester Community Theatre

CAMELOT

1%

Jane Farnol -- Brookfield Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

1%

Holly Blade -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Ian Galligan -- Castle Craig Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Lori Holm -- The Arts at Angeloria's

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

1%

Martin Scott Marchitto -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

THE PROM

1%

Debra Lee Failla -- Ridgefield Theater Barn

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Nancy Herman -- Eastbound Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Kathleen Attwood -- The Bradley Playhouse

ANNIE

16%

Carl Andress -- Sharon Playhouse

THE GREAT EMU WAR

10%

Amy Corcoran -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

10%

Hunter Foster -- Goodspeed

THE LITTLE MERMAID

9%

Arbender Robinson -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

MY FAIR LADY

8%

Brian Feehan -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

8%

Rob Ruggiero -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

7%

Christopher D. Betts -- Goodspeed Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Todd L. Underwood -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

5%

Evan Hoffmann -- Playhouse on Park

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

5%

Ben Hope -- Ivoryton Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Daniel C. Levine -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Kevin Connors -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Daniel Goldstein -- Goodspeed Musicals

ABOUT TIME

2%

Richard Maltby Jr. -- Goodspeed Musicals

MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO

18%

Diana Canova -- Ridgefield Theater Barn

THE CRUCIBLE

7%

Colette Jolie Gardner -- Hole in the Wall Theater

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

6%

Beth Bonnabeau -- Brookfield Theatre

THE FERRYMAN

5%

Terrance J. Peters & Alexandria Palazzo -- Hole in the Wall Theater

MISERY

5%

Nick Rapuano -- Cabaret on Main Theater

METMORPHOSES

5%

Alexis Woodard -- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre

TERRA NOVA

4%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

WHAT THE DICKENS?

3%

Bobby Schultz -- Castle Craig Players

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

Deb Failla -- Curtain Call

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Rachel Terceira -- The Bradley Playhouse

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

3%

Deb Failla -- Arts at Bissel’s End

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

3%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

2%

Jeremy Woloski -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGA

2%

Stephen Scott Keagler -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

2%

Wallis Johnson -- Colchester Community Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

KAREN RANDAZZO -- Curtain Call

M BUTTERFLY

2%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

2%

William Corriveau -- The Bradley Playhouse

A FLEA IN HER EAR

2%

Tony & Eric Bosco-Schmidt -- Brookfield Theatre

THE PROM

2%

John McElroy -- The Bradley Playhouse

NORTH SHORE FISH

2%

Nick Rapuano -- Diamond Theatre Company

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

2%

Madeline Jaaskela -- The Bradley Playhouse

A FEW GOOD MEN

1%

Debra Lee Failla -- Curtain Call

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

1%

Debra Lee Failla -- Arts at Bissell’s End

PLAZA SUITE

1%

Nick Rapuano -- The Little Theatre of Manchester

THE MOUSETRAP

25%

Hunter Foster -- Sharon Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

14%

Clint Hromsco -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

AS YOU LIKE IT

12%

Tom Simonetti -- Valley Shakespeare Festival

THE BARONESS

12%

Michael Schiralli -- Playhouse on Park

TEA AT FIVE

11%

Jacqueline Hubbard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

11%

Jacqueline Hubbard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

9%

Colin Hanlon -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

5%

Todd L. Underwood -- Ivoryton Playhouse

EVITA

15%

- Musicals at Richter

NONI CIMINO'S KITCHEN

11%

- Pantochino Productions

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

6%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

SHREK

3%

- Cabaret on Main Theater

RENT

3%

- Shoreline Theatre Company

THE FERRYMAN

3%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

TERRA NOVA

3%

- Town Players of New Canaan

A CHORUS LINE

3%

- Opera House Players

RENT

2%

- Landmark Community Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

SISTER ACT

2%

- Center Stage Theatre

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

- Eastbound Theatre

A FLEA IN HER EAR

2%

- Brookfield Theatre

PIPPIN

2%

- Magnolia Theatre Company

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Opera House Players

SUESSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- Little Theater on Broad St

THE PROM

2%

- The Bradley Playhouse

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

- The Bradley Playhouse

OTHER DESERT CITIES

2%

- Dionysus theatre company

PLAZA SUITE

2%

- The Little Theatre of Manchester

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

- The Bradley Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

- Musicals At Richter

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

NEWSIES

1%

- Colchester Community Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

13%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

12%

- Sharon Playhouse

WAITRESS

9%

- ACT of CT

THE MOUSETRAP

7%

- Sharon Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

SISTER ACT

6%

- Center Stage Theatre

RAGTIME

5%

- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

5%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

AS YOU LIKE IT

4%

- Valley Shakespeare Festival

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

3%

- Playhouse on Park

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

3%

- Sharon Playhouse

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

3%

- Playhouse on Park

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

- A.C.T. of Connecticut

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE GREAT EMU WAR

2%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ABOUT TIME

1%

- Goodspeed Musicals

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

1%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

1%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

1%

- Sharon Playhouse

WINTER WONDERETTES

19%

Al Chiapetta -- Sherman Playhouse

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

14%

Jakob Kelsey -- Pantochino Productions

EVITA

8%

Eric Schutz -- Musicals at Richter

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

7%

Aidan Horrigan -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

4%

Alan Piotrowicz -- Brief Cameo Productions

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Matthew Nardozza -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

THE PRODUCERS

4%

Brionna Ingraham -- Connecticut Theatre Company

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Carl Mercier -- Bradley Playhouse

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Sean Fields & Nate Ferreira -- Opera House Players

WHAT THE DICKENS?

3%

Alex Effes -- Castle Craig Players

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Hilary Lang -- Castle Craig Players

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

Robyn Joyce -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Scott Borowka -- Curtain Call

THE PROM

3%

Graham Pelligra -- The Bradley Playhouse

PLAZA SUITE

3%

Hilary Lang -- Little Theater of Manchester

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

2%

Hilary Lang -- Dionysus theatre company

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

2%

Jessie Lizotte -- Town Players of New Canaan

NEWSIES

2%

Richard Arsenault -- Colchester Community Theatre

A FLEA IN HER EAR

2%

Stephen Cihanek -- Brookfield Theatre

METAMORPHOSES

2%

Gib Gibney -- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre

CAMELOT

1%

Stephen Cihanek -- Brookfield Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

1%

Stephen Cihanek -- Brookfield Theatre

THE MAIDS

1%

Gillian LeBlanc -- Twin Pines Theatre Company

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

1%

Richard Arensault -- Colchester Community Theatre

ANTIGONE

1%

Don Rowe -- Eastbound Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

12%

Charlie Morrison -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

ANNIE

10%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

9%

Christopher Wong -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

9%

Charlie Morrison -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHORUS LINE

8%

Lighting Designer -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALABAMA STORY

8%

Alan Piotrowicz -- Ivoryton Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Marcus Abbott -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE GREAT EMU WAR

7%

Colleen Doherty -- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Kevin Gleason -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

RENT

5%

Scott Borowka -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

5%

Jessica Drayton -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

3%

Marcus Abbott -- Ivoryton Playhouse

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

3%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Paige Seber -- Goodspeed Musicals

ABOUT TIME

1%

Mitchell Fenton -- Goodspeed Musicals

SYLVIA

1%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

EVITA

23%

Andrew Gadwah -- Musicals at Richter

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

12%

Justin Rugg -- Pantochino Productions

THE PROM

6%

Brittany Dyer Pittman -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

David Jarkey -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

RENT

4%

Beckie Scattergood -- Landmark Community Theatre

SISTER ACT

4%

Jon Morrow -- Center Stage Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

David Marrottolo -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

Jayden Weitchmann -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Graham Christian -- Opera House Players

PIPPIN

3%

Dave Christensen -- Magnolia Theatre Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Edward Rosenblatt -- The Arts at Angeloria’s

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Peter Randazzo -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

RENT

3%

Michael Martone -- Shoreline Theatre Company

CAMELOT

3%

Sarah Fay -- Brookfield Theatre

TERRA NOVA

3%

Dylan Conuel -- Town Players of New Canaan

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Natasha Darius -- Little Theater on Broad St

GAME ON!

2%

Lynn Seery -- Hole in the Wall Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Jill Brunelle -- Castle Craig Players

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Neil Flores -- Curtain Call

NEWSIES

2%

Joy Lamb -- Colchester Community Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

1%

Jill Brunelle -- Brief Cameo Productions

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Michael Zappalla -- Opera House Players

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Katie C -- Center Stage Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

1%

Liz Muller -- Center Stage Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Kim Aliczi -- Connecticut Theatre Company

A CHORUS LINE

15%

Adam Souza -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

10%

Adam Souza -- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

10%

Eric Thomas Johnson -- Sharon Playhouse

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

8%

Melanie Guerin -- Playhouse on Park

RENT

8%

David Wolfson -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Dan Gibson -- Ivoryton Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Bryan Perri -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

7%

Andrew Smithson -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

7%

Adam J. Rineer -- Goodspeed Musicals

THE GREAT EMU WAR

6%

Angie Benson -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

6%

Jill Brunelle -- Ivoryton Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

6%

Ben Hope -- Ivoryton Playhouse

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE

2%

Mark Ceppetelli -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

2%

Deniz Cordell -- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

16%

- Musicals at Richter

TIARA'S OVER TEANECK

10%

- Pantochino Productions

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

5%

- Chestnut street playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

SHREK

3%

- Cabaret on Main Theater

RENT

3%

- Shoreline Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

- Cabaret on Main Theater

A CHORUS LINE

3%

- Opera House Players

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

3%

- Eastbound Theatre

RENT

3%

- Landmark Community Theatre

PIPPIN

3%

- Magnolia Theatre Company

THE PROM

2%

- Bradley Playhouse

SISTER ACT

2%

- Center Stage Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

- Musicals at Richter

NUNCRACKERS

2%

- Center Stage Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

- The Bradley Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

2%

- Curtain Call

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Connecticut Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

- The Little Theater on Broad Street

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Opera House Players

CAMELOT

2%

- Brookfield Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

1%

- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

A CHORUS LINE

20%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

14%

- Sharon Playhouse

WAITRESS

10%

- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

8%

- Goodspeed

RAGTIME

7%

- Goodspeed Musicals

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

- A.C.T. of Connecticut

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

5%

- Playhouse on Park

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

5%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

5%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

- Goodspeed Musicals

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

2%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

2%

- Goodspeed Musicals

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

2%

- Sharon Playhouse

GAME ON!

19%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

19%

- Pantochino Productions

THE LADYKILLING OF CHATTANOOGA

9%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

AT THE WEDDING

8%

- Brookfield Theatre

A GOODNIGHT KISS

7%

- Goshen Players

THE RADIO’S PLAYING

6%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

6%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

6%

- Colchester Community Theatre

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

6%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

5%

- Curtain Call

UPSTATE

5%

- TheatreWorks New Milford

CAUSATION

3%

- Brookfield Theatre

ABOUT TIME

31%

- Goodspeed Musicals

THE BARONESS

28%

- Playhouse on Park

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

21%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE GREAT EMU WAR

20%

- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

17%

Jazzy Cores -- Musicals at Richter

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

9%

Mary Mannix -- Pantochino Productions

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

Aiden Masterbone -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Adam Leidemer -- Little Theater on Broad St

CAMELOT

3%

Jennifer Wallace -- Brookfield Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

3%

Allison Bradshaw -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

RENT

2%

Lucas Dylan -- Shoreline Theatre Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Lauren D’attilo -- Musicals at Richter

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Mike Riso -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Abby Paige -- Square Foot Theater

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Michael King -- Opera House Players

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Yvette Copeland -- Chestnut street playhouse

SISTER ACT

1%

Mia Bekech -- Center Stage Theatre

SHREK

1%

Kyle Riedinger -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE PROM

1%

Arden Allen -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE PROM

1%

Amy Stoelzel -- Bradley Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Colleen Gunning -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Matt Simmons -- Eastbound Theatre

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Eilis Garcia -- Eastbound Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Jazmin Hall -- Chestnut street playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Meg Fenton Funk -- Opera House Players

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Casey Ortiz -- Center Stage Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

1%

Alyx Levesque -- Center Stage Theatre

PIPPIN

1%

Jaison Haynes -- Magnolia Theatre Company

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Carla Astudillo -- Opera House Players

ANNIE

15%

Avery Hope -- Sharon Playhouse

WAITRESS

11%

Abigail Sparrow -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Alanna Saunders -- Ivoryton Playhouse

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

6%

Alex Burnette -- Sharon Playhouse

RAGTIME

6%

Brennyn Lark -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

5%

Trevor Martin -- Ivoryton Playhouse

RAGTIME

4%

Mamie Parris -- Goodspeed Musicals

RENT

4%

Cedric Leiba JR. -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

4%

Daniel Plimpton -- Playhouse on Park

DADDY LONG LEGS

4%

Jessica Irizarry -- Savin Rock Theatre Company

ANNIE

4%

Alan H. Green -- Sharon Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Laura Renee Mehl -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

A CHORUS LINE

3%

Karli Dinardo -- Goodspeed Musicals

RENT

3%

Derrick Penny -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

3%

Morgan Morse -- Ivoryton Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Danny Rothman -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

THE GREAT EMU WAR

2%

LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne -- Goodspeed Musicals

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Elena Ramos Pascullo -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

MY FAIR LADY

2%

Evan Bertram -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ANNIE

2%

Courtney Balan -- Sharon Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

Jenn Gambatese -- Goodspeed

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

Jim Stanek -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

John Scherer -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

1%

Kerstin Anderson -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

1%

L Morgan Lee -- Goodspeed Musicals

A FLEA IN HER EAR

7%

Rebecca Annalise -- Brookfield Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

5%

Adam Bloom -- Curtain Call

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

Olivia Tavares -- The Bradley Playhouse

TERRA NOVA

5%

Amber Skye Noyes -- Town Players of New Canaan

NORTH SHORE FISH

5%

David Macharelli -- Diamond Theatre Company

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

5%

Aaron Kaplan -- Town Players of Newtown

MISERY

4%

Debi Freund -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

Alexandria Palazzo -- Hole in the Wall Theater

FAITH HEALER

3%

Priscilla Squiers -- Sherman Players

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

3%

Caleb Hanley -- The Bradley Playhouse

DRACULA

3%

Tullio Milani -- Castle Craig Players

PROOF

2%

Alex Palazzo -- Little Theater of Manchester

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Jeremy Gable -- Hole in the Wall Theater

M BUTTERFLY

2%

Todd Santa Maria -- Brookfield Theatre

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Amanda Bloom -- Arts at Bissel’s End

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

2%

Preston Arnold -- The Bradley Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Susan Smith -- Connecticut Theatre Company

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

2%

David Michael Tate -- Town Players of New Canaan

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

2%

Emma MacDonald -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Alicia Dempster -- Brookfield Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Erin Wallace -- Hudson Shakespeare Company

A GOODNIGHT KISS

1%

David Macharelli -- Goshen Players

THE CRUCIBLE

1%

Stephen Clarke -- Bradley Playhouse

AT THE WEDDING

1%

Amanda Friedman -- Brookfield Theatre

NORTH SHORE FISH

1%

Kat Blaire -- Diamond Theatre Company

THE BARONESS

19%

Sarah Street -- Playhouse on Park

MOON OVER BUFFALO

18%

Rod Brogan -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

SYLVIA

11%

Jen Cody -- Sharon Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

10%

Carlyn Connolly -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

8%

Jacqueline Hubbard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

8%

Dana Domenick -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

7%

Anthony Vaughn Merchant -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

Christopher McLinden -- Sharon Playhouse

SYLVIA

6%

Jennifer Van Dyck -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

4%

Nicholas-Tyler Corbin -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

3%

Jonathan Walker -- Sharon Playhouse

MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO

15%

- Ridgefield Theater Barn

DIAL M FOR MURDER

8%

- Windham Theatre Guild

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

7%

- The Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

5%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

MISERY

5%

- Cabaret On Main Theater

TERRA NOVA

4%

- Town Players of New Canaan

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

- Connecticut Theatre Company

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

3%

- The Bradley Playhouse

NORTH SHORE FISH

3%

- Diamond Theatre Company

THE FATHER

3%

- Drama Works Theatre

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

3%

- Town Players of New Canaan

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

- Bradley Playhouse

A FLEA IN HER EAR

3%

- Brookfield Theatre

OTHER DESERT CITIES

3%

- Dionysus theatre company

THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGAA

3%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

- Curtain Call

MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!

3%

- Eastbound Theatre

PLAZA SUITE

2%

- Little Theatre of Manchester

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- Hudson Shakespeare Company

PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME

2%

- Clan na Gael Players

MURDER INN

2%

- Little Theatre of Manchester

M BUTTERFLY

2%

- Brookfield Theatre

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

2%

- The Bradley Playhouse

A GOODNIGHT KISS

1%

- Goshen Players

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

1%

- Arts at Bissell’s End

AS YOU LIKE IT

23%

- Valley Shakespeare Festival

MOON OVER BUFFALO

16%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE MOUSETRAP

15%

- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

12%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE BARONESS

10%

- Playhouse on Park

TEA AT FIVE

10%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

ENGLISH

9%

- Theaterworks Hartford

SYLVIA

5%

- Sharon Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

20%

David Kievit -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

13%

Von Del Mar -- Pantochino Productions

THE PROM

7%

Andrew Lugo -- Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

5%

Julianna Corrales -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

4%

Greg Brock -- The Bradley Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Shane William Kegler -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

3%

Alan Piotrowicz -- Brief Cameo Productions

A FLEA IN HER EAR

3%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

PLAZA SUITES

3%

David Macharelli -- Little Theater of Manchester

EVITA

3%

Steve Loftus -- Musicals at Richter

TERRA NOVA

3%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

CAMELOT

3%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Eric Boucher -- Opera House Players

SISTER ACT

2%

Scott Sheldon -- Center Stage

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Robert Bria -- Musicals at Richter

NEWSIES

2%

Diana Matsuzaki -- Colchester Community Theatre

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

2%

William Corriveau -- The Bradley Playhouse

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Duane Campbell -- Connecticut Theatre Company

M BUTTERFLY

2%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

CALENDAR GIRLS

2%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

2%

Joel Reynolds & Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

NORTH SHORE FISH

2%

David Macherelli -- Diamond Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Larry Klein -- Castle Craig Players

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Ryan Stack -- Opera House Players

METAMORPHOSES

1%

Jessie Baldinger -- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre

ANNIE

13%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

12%

Ann Beyersdorfer -- Goodspeed Musicals

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

11%

April Bartlett -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

ALL SHOOK UP

7%

Beowulf Boritt -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

7%

Cully Long -- Ivoryton Playhouse

WAITRESS

7%

Kristen Martino -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

RAGTIME

6%

Emmie Finckel -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

David L. Arsenault -- Goodspeed Musicals

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

David Goldstein -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

5%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

John Bono -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

4%

Starlet Jacobs -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

3%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

Robert Doiron -- Chestnut Street playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

2%

Glenn Bassett -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

2%

Glenn Bassett -- Ivoryton Playhouse

EVITA

22%

Mark Firestone -- Musicals at Richter

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

14%

Tyler Kittleman -- Pantochino Productions

THE PROM

7%

Aidan Horrigan -- The Bradley Playhouse

SCHOOL OF ROCK

6%

Dan Pennington and Mike Frischman -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

GAME ON!

5%

Chris Corrrales -- Hole in the Wall Theater

COME FROM AWAY

5%

DANIEL BRIA -- Curtain Call

MISERY

5%

Nick Rapuano -- Cabaret on Main Theater

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

4%

Bill Watson -- Colchester Community Theatre

NEWSIES

4%

Bill Watson -- Colchester Community Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Seth Crino -- Bradley Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Matt Sullivan -- Center Stage Theatre

TERRA NOVA

3%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

3%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Nicholas Jorrge -- The Bradley Playhouse

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Don Rowe -- Eastbound Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

2%

Jeremy Woloski -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

2%

Seth Crino -- The Bradley Playhouse

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

2%

Gabbi Mendelsohn -- Dionysus theatre company

A FLEA IN HER EAR

2%

Lou, Tony & Eric -- Brookfield Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

1%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!

1%

Laina Kominos -- Eastbound Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

1%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

CALENDAR GIRLS

1%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

15%

Dustin Pfaender -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ANNIE

15%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

12%

Dustin Pfaender -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

7%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

7%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

7%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

6%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

FEVER DREAMS

6%

Lindsay Jones -- Theatreworks Hartford

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Jeff Sherwood -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

Jon Damast -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

SYLVIA

3%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

3%

Jonathan White -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

TEA AT FIVE

3%

Jonathan White -- Ivoryton Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

19%

Jazzy Cores -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

10%

Rachelle Ianniello -- Pantochino Productions

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Aaron Reynolds -- Opera House Players

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

4%

Alaina McCarvill -- Eastbound Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Will Reynolds -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

SHREK

3%

Grace McGovern -- Cabaret on Main Theater

A CHORUS LINE

3%

Billy Winter -- Opera House Players

RENT

2%

Scott Towers -- Shoreline Theatre Company

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Anika Pinto -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

PIPPIN

2%

Amanda Magurne -- Magnolia Theatre Company

THE PROM

2%

Anthony Francis DeRose -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Ashley McLeod -- Musicals at Richter

RENT

2%

Pedro Figueroa -- Landmark Community Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Riley Sapp -- Little Theater On Broad St

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Benjamin Elling -- Connecticut Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

1%

Grace Kennedy -- Center Stage Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

1%

Lexi Kinniburgh -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Cecil Carter -- Chestnut Street playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Casey Ortiz -- Center Stage Theatre

EVITA

1%

Michael Solano -- Musicals at Richter

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Jonna E. Capone -- Eastbound Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Sharon Brouillard -- Complex Performing Arts Center

CAMELOT

1%

Billy Hicks -- Brookfield Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Paige Lichty -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

THE PROM

1%

Jack Ferdman -- The Bradley Playhouse

WAITRESS

11%

Ariana Valdes -- ACT of CT

RAGTIME

7%

Behr Marshall -- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

6%

Harrison Drake -- Sharon Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Ariella Serur -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Carlos Velasquez Escamilla -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

RAGTIME

5%

David R. Gordon -- Goodspeed Musicals

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

Ella Cahill -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

Camilo Velasquez Escamilla -- Goodspeed

ANNIE

4%

Landry Champlin -- Sharon Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Scott Mikita -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ANNIE

4%

Savannah Stevenson -- Sharon Playhouse

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

3%

Robert Mintz -- Playhouse on Park

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Ryan Knowles -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SISTER ACT

3%

Keegan Smith -- Seven Angels

RAGTIME

3%

Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHORUS LINE

3%

Jonah Nash -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

3%

Joseph Dellger -- Ivoryton Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jennifer Babiak -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

2%

Olivia Fenton -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Jason Williams -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Keisha T. Fraser -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

WAITRESS

2%

Maeve Marbury -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

Rashidra Scott -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Mikaela Secada -- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Miles Langrick -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

NORTH SHORE FISH

9%

Amelia Nemeth -- Diamond Theatre Company

MISERY

7%

Andrew Rosestein -- Cabaret on Main Theater

A FLEA IN HER EAR

6%

Colin McLoone -- Brookfield Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

6%

Andrés Idrovo -- Brookfield Theatre

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

4%

Andrew Blanchard -- Town Players of Newtown

TERRA NOVA

3%

Dan Murphy -- Town Players of New Canaan

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Ashley Rockwood -- Hudson Shakespeare Company

THE FERRYMAN

3%

Priscilla Mollard -- Hole in the Wall Theater

A FLEA IN HER EAR

3%

Andres Idrovo Castillo -- Brookfield Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

William Corriveau -- Bradley Playhouse

MURDER INN

2%

Patrick Joyce -- Little Theatre of Manchester

DRACULA

2%

Bill Rodman -- Castle Craig Players

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Sophie Marcus -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Trevor Burch -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Bill Mullen -- Hole in the Wall Theater

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Lucy Babbitt -- Westport Community Theatre

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

2%

Chris Turner -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Dave Clark -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

William Alexson -- The Bradley Playhouse

ANTIGONE

2%

Brodey Ott -- Eastbound Theatre

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

2%

Nichelle Rollins -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

1%

Kelly Lazenby -- Connecticut Theatre Company

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

1%

Jim Douglas -- The Bradley Playhouse

TWELFTH NIGHT

1%

Benjamin Jesulatis -- Hudson Shakespeare Company

NORTH SHORE FISH

1%

Terrance J. Peters -- Diamond Theater Company

MOON OVER BUFFALO

23%

Matt Mancuso -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE MOUSETRAP

16%

Caroline Kinsolving -- Sharon Playhouse

THE BARONESS

12%

Nick Apostolina -- Playhouse on Park

ALABAMA STORY

11%

Allie Seibold -- Ivoryton Playhouse

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

9%

Sam Given -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

8%

Sienna Brann -- Sharon Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

Reid Sinclair -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

6%

Daryll Heysham -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Will Nash Broyles -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

4%

Michael Irvin Pollard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

GAME ON!

21%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

DOROTHY'S CHRISTMAS IN OZ

21%

- Pantochino Productions

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

11%

- Little Theatre on Broad Street

THE LITTLE MERMAID

9%

- Musicals at Richter

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

9%

- Center Stage

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

9%

- The Bradley Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

6%

- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

PUSS IN BOOTS

5%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART

3%

- Center Stage

15%

Musicals at Richter

10%

Pantochino Productions

7%

Downtown Cabaret Theatre

7%

The Bradley Playhouse

5%

Cabaret on Main Theater

5%

Hole in the Wall Theater

4%

Opera House Players

4%

Center Stage Theatre

3%

Theatre Guild of Simsbury

3%

Magnolia Theatre Company

3%

Brookfield Theatre

3%

Town Players of New Canaan

3%

Niantic Playhouse

3%

The Chestnut Street Playhouse

2%

Ridgefield Theater Barn

2%

Curtain Call

2%

The Little Theater on Broad Street

2%

Connecticut Theatre Company

2%

Castle Craig Players

2%

Landmark Community Theatre

1%

Chestnut Street Playhouse

1%

Windham Theatre Guild

1%

Little Theater of Manchester

1%

Eastbound Theatre

1%

Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

17%

Goodspeed Musicals

12%

A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT)

9%

Ivoryton Playhouse

8%

Hartford Stage Company

8%

The Bushnell

7%

Playhouse on Park

6%

Bushnell Memorial Theater

6%

Sharon Playhouse

5%

Legacy Theatre

5%

Music Theatre of Connecticut

4%

Valley Shakespeare Festival

4%

Seven Angels

3%

Westport Country Playhouse

3%

Theatre of NorthEastern Connecticut at the Bradley Playhouse

3%

Summer Theatre of New Canaan

