Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; A CHORUS LINE Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
James Springer
- CRIMINAL CABARET
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
17%
Killian Meehan
- POCKET BROADWAY
- Phoenix Stage Company
17%
Arden Allen
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
10%
Preston Arnold
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
9%
Christopher Currier
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
8%
Bob Brandriff
- VALENTINE CABARET
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
8%
Everton George Ricketts
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
7%
Robert Peterpaul
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
6%
Saige Noelle Bryan
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
6%
Kathleen Narowski
- 40TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT
- Windham Theatre Guild
6%
Mikayla Petrilla
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
5%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Matthew Farina
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
20%
Chris Faison & Lucia Perez
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
7%
Amanda Backer
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
6%
Olivia Rivera
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
5%
Brandon Gregoire
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
5%
Sarah Rose Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
5%
Brittany Kammerer
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
5%
Katherine Sedlock
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
4%
Kat MacInnes
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Laura Jeannine Sarrazin
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Erin Frechette
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
3%
Nicole DiMauro
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Karen Anne McMahon
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Erin Guerrera
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
2%
Keri Danner
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Geraldine Frishman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Robert Merante
- NUNCRACKERS
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Kat McInnis
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Jessica Chesbro
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Jordan Adams
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
2%
Jennifer Kaye
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%
Karen Casagrande
- ANYTHING GOES
- Curtain Call
2%
Liam Dempsey
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
2%
Paola Rarick
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%
Matthew Guerrera
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Krystyna Resavy
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
13%
Parker Esse
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
13%
Brian Feehan
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
10%
Byron Easley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Chris McNiff
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
8%
Robert Mintz
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
8%
Josh Assor
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%
Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
7%
Sara Edwards
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Todd L. Underwood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Mara Newbery Greer
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Francesca Webster
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Marcia Milgrom Dodge
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
DB Productions
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
21%
Jimmy Johansmeyer
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
14%
Amy Taylor
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
5%
Anna Kate Werge
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
4%
James Springer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Becca Pokorski
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Diana Yeisley and James Springer
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Stevie Norman
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Carol Webb
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Lindsey Campbell
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the wall theater
3%
Becca Pokorski
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Donald Birely
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Katherine Sedlock
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Susie Milner
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Giganta Smalls
- PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theater of Manchester
2%
Lesley Neilson-Bowman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%
Katherine Sedlock
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Kris Brandriff
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Louise Doiron
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Debbie Warren and Nora Dickinson
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Windham Theatre Guild
2%
Kris Brandrif
- THE DESCENDANTS
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
1%
Kathy O'Hara
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%
Kris Brandriff
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Donald Birely
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
1%
Kathleen Santomasso
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Annie
- KATHLEEN DEANGELIS
- Sharon Playhouse
23%
Jimmy Johansmeyer
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
20%
Diane Vanderkroef
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
10%
Elizabeth Saylor
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Joseph Shrope
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Stephanie Bahniuk
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Sean Spina
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Leslie Bernstein
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
5%
Nicole V. Moody
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Tilly Grimes
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
K. Duffner
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
The Mousetrap
- KATHLEEN DEANGELIS
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Tracy Christensen
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
37%NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
16%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
14%THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
13%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
12%STOP/TIME DANCE THEATER
- Playhouse on Park
8%Best Dance Production (Professional) A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
47%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
21%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
16%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
15%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brad Blake
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
19%
Bert Bernardi
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
15%
Christopher Faison
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
6%
Donald Birely
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
5%
Amy Taylor
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
5%
Neil Fuentes
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
4%
Terrance J. Peters
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Betsy Kelso
- AVENUE Q
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Carroll Maillott &Geraldine Frishman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Katherine Sedlock & Rob Espo
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Eric Boucher
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
John McElroy
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
KAREN RANDAZZO
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%
Julianna Corrales
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Sarah Rose Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
2%
Holly Blade
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Wallis Johnson
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Jane Farnol
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Holly Blade
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
1%
Ian Galligan
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
1%
Lori Holm
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Arts at Angeloria's
1%
Martin Scott Marchitto
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
1%
Debra Lee Failla
- THE PROM
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
1%
Nancy Herman
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Kathleen Attwood
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Carl Andress
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
16%
Amy Corcoran
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
10%
Hunter Foster
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
10%
Arbender Robinson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
9%
Brian Feehan
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Rob Ruggiero
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
Christopher D. Betts
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Todd L. Underwood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Evan Hoffmann
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
5%
Ben Hope
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Daniel C. Levine
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
5%
Kevin Connors
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%
Daniel Goldstein
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Richard Maltby Jr.
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Diana Canova
- MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
18%
Colette Jolie Gardner
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Hole in the Wall Theater
7%
Beth Bonnabeau
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Brookfield Theatre
6%
Terrance J. Peters & Alexandria Palazzo
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
5%
Nick Rapuano
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Alexis Woodard
- METMORPHOSES
- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre
5%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
4%
Bobby Schultz
- WHAT THE DICKENS?
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Deb Failla
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
3%
Rachel Terceira
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Deb Failla
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissel’s End
3%
Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Jeremy Woloski
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Stephen Scott Keagler
- THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Wallis Johnson
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
KAREN RANDAZZO
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Curtain Call
2%
Lou Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
William Corriveau
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Tony & Eric Bosco-Schmidt
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
John McElroy
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Nick Rapuano
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
2%
Madeline Jaaskela
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Debra Lee Failla
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
1%
Debra Lee Failla
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissell’s End
1%
Nick Rapuano
- PLAZA SUITE
- The Little Theatre of Manchester
1%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Hunter Foster
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
25%
Clint Hromsco
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
14%
Tom Simonetti
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
12%
Michael Schiralli
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
12%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
11%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
11%
Colin Hanlon
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
9%
Todd L. Underwood
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
15%NONI CIMINO'S KITCHEN
- Pantochino Productions
11%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
6%SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
3%RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
3%THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
3%RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
2%A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%SUESSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Little Theater on Broad St
2%THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%OTHER DESERT CITIES
- Dionysus theatre company
2%PLAZA SUITE
- The Little Theatre of Manchester
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals At Richter
2%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
1%Best Ensemble (Professional) A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
13%ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
12%WAITRESS
- ACT of CT
9%THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
7%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
7%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
6%RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
4%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
3%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
3%THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Playhouse on Park
3%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
3%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
3%THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Al Chiapetta
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Sherman Playhouse
19%
Jakob Kelsey
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
14%
Eric Schutz
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
8%
Aidan Horrigan
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
7%
Alan Piotrowicz
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
4%
Matthew Nardozza
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Brionna Ingraham
- THE PRODUCERS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
4%
Carl Mercier
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
3%
Sean Fields & Nate Ferreira
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Alex Effes
- WHAT THE DICKENS?
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Hilary Lang
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Robyn Joyce
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Scott Borowka
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
3%
Graham Pelligra
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Hilary Lang
- PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theater of Manchester
3%
Hilary Lang
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Dionysus theatre company
2%
Jessie Lizotte
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Richard Arsenault
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Stephen Cihanek
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Gib Gibney
- METAMORPHOSES
- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre
2%
Stephen Cihanek
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Stephen Cihanek
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Gillian LeBlanc
- THE MAIDS
- Twin Pines Theatre Company
1%
Richard Arensault
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
1%
Don Rowe
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Charlie Morrison
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
12%
Wheeler Moon
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
10%
Christopher Wong
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Charlie Morrison
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Lighting Designer
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
Alan Piotrowicz
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Marcus Abbott
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Colleen Doherty
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Kevin Gleason
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
6%
Scott Borowka
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Jessica Drayton
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Wheeler Moon
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Marcus Abbott
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Wheeler Moon
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Paige Seber
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Mitchell Fenton
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Wheeler Moon
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Andrew Gadwah
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
23%
Justin Rugg
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
12%
Brittany Dyer Pittman
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
6%
David Jarkey
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
5%
Beckie Scattergood
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
4%
Jon Morrow
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
4%
David Marrottolo
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Jayden Weitchmann
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Graham Christian
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
3%
Dave Christensen
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
3%
Edward Rosenblatt
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Arts at Angeloria’s
3%
Peter Randazzo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
3%
Michael Martone
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
3%
Sarah Fay
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Dylan Conuel
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Natasha Darius
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater on Broad St
3%
Lynn Seery
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Jill Brunelle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
2%
Neil Flores
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%
Joy Lamb
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Jill Brunelle
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
1%
Michael Zappalla
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Katie C
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Liz Muller
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Kim Aliczi
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Adam Souza
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
15%
Adam Souza
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
10%
Eric Thomas Johnson
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
10%
Melanie Guerin
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
8%
David Wolfson
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
8%
Dan Gibson
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Bryan Perri
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%
Andrew Smithson
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Adam J. Rineer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Angie Benson
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Jill Brunelle
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Ben Hope
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Mark Ceppetelli
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Deniz Cordell
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Musical (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
16%TIARA'S OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
10%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
5%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
5%SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
3%RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
3%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
3%A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
3%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
3%RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
3%PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
3%THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
2%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%NUNCRACKERS
- Center Stage Theatre
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theater on Broad Street
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
1%Best Musical (Professional) A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
20%ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
14%WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
10%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
8%RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
6%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
6%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
5%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
2%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
19%TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
19%THE LADYKILLING OF CHATTANOOGA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
9%AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
8%A GOODNIGHT KISS
- Goshen Players
7%THE RADIO’S PLAYING
- Hole in the Wall Theater
6%DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
6%GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
6%ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
6%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Curtain Call
5%UPSTATE
- TheatreWorks New Milford
5%CAUSATION
- Brookfield Theatre
3%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
31%THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
28%GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
21%THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
20%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
17%
Mary Mannix
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
9%
Aiden Masterbone
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Adam Leidemer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater on Broad St
4%
Jennifer Wallace
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Allison Bradshaw
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
3%
Lucas Dylan
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%
Lauren D’attilo
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Mike Riso
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%
Abby Paige
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Square Foot Theater
2%
Michael King
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
Yvette Copeland
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
2%
Mia Bekech
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Kyle Riedinger
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
1%
Arden Allen
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Amy Stoelzel
- THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
1%
Colleen Gunning
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%
Matt Simmons
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Eilis Garcia
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Jazmin Hall
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
1%
Meg Fenton Funk
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Casey Ortiz
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Alyx Levesque
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Jaison Haynes
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
1%
Carla Astudillo
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Avery Hope
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
15%
Abigail Sparrow
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
11%
Alanna Saunders
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Alex Burnette
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
6%
Brennyn Lark
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Trevor Martin
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Mamie Parris
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
Cedric Leiba JR.
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%
Daniel Plimpton
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
4%
Jessica Irizarry
- DADDY LONG LEGS
- Savin Rock Theatre Company
4%
Alan H. Green
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Laura Renee Mehl
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
4%
Karli Dinardo
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Derrick Penny
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
3%
Morgan Morse
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Danny Rothman
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
3%
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Elena Ramos Pascullo
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
2%
Evan Bertram
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Courtney Balan
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
2%
Jenn Gambatese
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
2%
Jim Stanek
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
John Scherer
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Kerstin Anderson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
L Morgan Lee
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Rebecca Annalise
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
7%
Adam Bloom
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
5%
Olivia Tavares
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
5%
Amber Skye Noyes
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
5%
David Macharelli
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
5%
Aaron Kaplan
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Town Players of Newtown
5%
Debi Freund
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
4%
Alexandria Palazzo
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Priscilla Squiers
- FAITH HEALER
- Sherman Players
3%
Caleb Hanley
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Tullio Milani
- DRACULA
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Alex Palazzo
- PROOF
- Little Theater of Manchester
2%
Jeremy Gable
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Todd Santa Maria
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Amanda Bloom
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissel’s End
2%
Preston Arnold
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Susan Smith
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
David Michael Tate
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Emma MacDonald
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Alicia Dempster
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Erin Wallace
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
2%
David Macharelli
- A GOODNIGHT KISS
- Goshen Players
1%
Stephen Clarke
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Bradley Playhouse
1%
Amanda Friedman
- AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Kat Blaire
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Sarah Street
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
19%
Rod Brogan
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
18%
Jen Cody
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
11%
Carlyn Connolly
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
10%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Dana Domenick
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
8%
Anthony Vaughn Merchant
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Christopher McLinden
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
6%
Jennifer Van Dyck
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
6%
Nicholas-Tyler Corbin
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Jonathan Walker
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
3%Best Play (Non-Professional) MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
15%DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Windham Theatre Guild
8%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
7%THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
5%MISERY
- Cabaret On Main Theater
5%TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
4%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
4%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
3%THE FATHER
- Drama Works Theatre
3%THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
3%A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
3%OTHER DESERT CITIES
- Dionysus theatre company
3%THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGAA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
3%MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
- Eastbound Theatre
3%PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theatre of Manchester
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
2%PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME
- Clan na Gael Players
2%MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
2%M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%A GOODNIGHT KISS
- Goshen Players
1%WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissell’s End
1%Best Play (Professional) AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
23%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
16%THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
15%ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
12%THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
10%TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
10%ENGLISH
- Theaterworks Hartford
9%SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
5%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
David Kievit
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
20%
Von Del Mar
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
13%
Andrew Lugo
- THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
7%
Julianna Corrales
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
5%
Greg Brock
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
4%
Shane William Kegler
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- The Bradley Playhouse
4%
Alan Piotrowicz
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
3%
Andrew Okell
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
David Macharelli
- PLAZA SUITES
- Little Theater of Manchester
3%
Steve Loftus
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
3%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Andrew Okell
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Eric Boucher
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
Scott Sheldon
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage
2%
Robert Bria
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Diana Matsuzaki
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
William Corriveau
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Duane Campbell
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Andrew Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Andrew Okell
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Joel Reynolds & Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
David Macherelli
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
2%
Larry Klein
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
1%
Ryan Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Jessie Baldinger
- METAMORPHOSES
- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christopher & Justin Swader
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
13%
Ann Beyersdorfer
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
12%
April Bartlett
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
11%
Beowulf Boritt
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Cully Long
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Kristen Martino
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%
Emmie Finckel
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
David L. Arsenault
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
David Goldstein
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
5%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
John Bono
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
4%
Starlet Jacobs
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Robert Doiron
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street playhouse
3%
Glenn Bassett
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Glenn Bassett
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Mark Firestone
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
22%
Tyler Kittleman
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
14%
Aidan Horrigan
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
7%
Dan Pennington and Mike Frischman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
6%
Chris Corrrales
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
5%
DANIEL BRIA
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
5%
Nick Rapuano
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Bill Watson
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
4%
Bill Watson
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
4%
Seth Crino
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
4%
Matt Sullivan
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Nicholas Jorrge
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Don Rowe
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
2%
Jeremy Woloski
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Seth Crino
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Gabbi Mendelsohn
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Dionysus theatre company
2%
Lou, Tony & Eric
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Lou Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Laina Kominos
- MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Lou Okell
- AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Lou Okell
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Brookfield Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dustin Pfaender
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
15%
Graham Stone
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
15%
Dustin Pfaender
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
12%
Jay Hilton
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Jay Hilton
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Graham Stone
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
7%
Jay Hilton
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Lindsay Jones
- FEVER DREAMS
- Theatreworks Hartford
6%
Jeff Sherwood
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
5%
Jon Damast
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Graham Stone
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Graham Stone
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
3%
Jonathan White
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Jay Hilton
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Jonathan White
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
19%
Rachelle Ianniello
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
10%
Aaron Reynolds
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
4%
Alaina McCarvill
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
4%
Will Reynolds
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Grace McGovern
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
3%
Billy Winter
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
3%
Scott Towers
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%
Anika Pinto
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%
Amanda Magurne
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
2%
Anthony Francis DeRose
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Ashley McLeod
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Pedro Figueroa
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
2%
Riley Sapp
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater On Broad St
1%
Benjamin Elling
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
1%
Grace Kennedy
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Lexi Kinniburgh
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
1%
Cecil Carter
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street playhouse
1%
Casey Ortiz
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Michael Solano
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
1%
Jonna E. Capone
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Sharon Brouillard
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Complex Performing Arts Center
1%
Billy Hicks
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Paige Lichty
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%
Jack Ferdman
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Ariana Valdes
- WAITRESS
- ACT of CT
11%
Behr Marshall
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Harrison Drake
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
6%
Ariella Serur
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
6%
Carlos Velasquez Escamilla
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
6%
David R. Gordon
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Ella Cahill
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Camilo Velasquez Escamilla
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
4%
Landry Champlin
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Scott Mikita
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Savannah Stevenson
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Robert Mintz
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
3%
Ryan Knowles
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Keegan Smith
- SISTER ACT
- Seven Angels
3%
Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Jonah Nash
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Joseph Dellger
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Jennifer Babiak
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
2%
Olivia Fenton
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Jason Williams
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
2%
Keisha T. Fraser
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
2%
Maeve Marbury
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
2%
Rashidra Scott
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Mikaela Secada
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Miles Langrick
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Amelia Nemeth
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
9%
Andrew Rosestein
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
7%
Colin McLoone
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
6%
Andrés Idrovo
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
6%
Andrew Blanchard
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Town Players of Newtown
4%
Dan Murphy
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Ashley Rockwood
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
3%
Priscilla Mollard
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Andres Idrovo Castillo
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
William Corriveau
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Bradley Playhouse
3%
Patrick Joyce
- MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
2%
Bill Rodman
- DRACULA
- Castle Craig Players
2%
Sophie Marcus
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Trevor Burch
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Bill Mullen
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Lucy Babbitt
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Westport Community Theatre
2%
Chris Turner
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Dave Clark
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
William Alexson
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Brodey Ott
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
2%
Nichelle Rollins
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Kelly Lazenby
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
1%
Jim Douglas
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Benjamin Jesulatis
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
1%
Terrance J. Peters
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theater Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Matt Mancuso
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
23%
Caroline Kinsolving
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
16%
Nick Apostolina
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
12%
Allie Seibold
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
11%
Sam Given
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
9%
Sienna Brann
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
8%
Reid Sinclair
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
6%
Daryll Heysham
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Will Nash Broyles
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Michael Irvin Pollard
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
21%DOROTHY'S CHRISTMAS IN OZ
- Pantochino Productions
21%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
11%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
9%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Center Stage
9%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
9%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
6%PUSS IN BOOTS
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
5%THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART
- Center Stage
3%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Musicals at Richter
15%
Pantochino Productions
10%
Downtown Cabaret Theatre
7%
The Bradley Playhouse
7%
Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Hole in the Wall Theater
5%
Opera House Players
4%
Center Stage Theatre
4%
Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Magnolia Theatre Company
3%
Brookfield Theatre
3%
Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Niantic Playhouse
3%
The Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Ridgefield Theater Barn
2%
Curtain Call
2%
The Little Theater on Broad Street
2%
Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Castle Craig Players
2%
Landmark Community Theatre
2%
Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%
Windham Theatre Guild
1%
Little Theater of Manchester
1%
Eastbound Theatre
1%
Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
1%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Goodspeed Musicals
17%
A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT)
12%
Ivoryton Playhouse
9%
Hartford Stage Company
8%
The Bushnell
8%
Playhouse on Park
7%
Bushnell Memorial Theater
6%
Sharon Playhouse
6%
Legacy Theatre
5%
Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Valley Shakespeare Festival
4%
Seven Angels
4%
Westport Country Playhouse
3%
Theatre of NorthEastern Connecticut at the Bradley Playhouse
3%
Summer Theatre of New Canaan
3%