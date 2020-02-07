The Color Purple at Fox Theater

People from all over the state of Connecticut (and beyond) go to Foxwoods Resort and Casino for many reasons: gambling, entertainment, dining, and The Foxwoods Broadway Series. For those who don't know, this is the third year Foxwoods has held its Broadway Series, which showcases several award-winning musicals starting in the month of February.

On Wednesday night, the series kicked off with winner of the 2016 Tony Awards, The Color Purple. The story surrounded Celie (Mariah Lyttle), a young girl in Georgia who struggles to find her inner and outer beauty while living in a man's world. We witness her go through hardship after hardship that deals with abuse (both physical and verbal), and endless amounts of devastating loss. But Ceclie is determined to prove who she really is and what she is capable of, with an impressive voice as powerful as her bravery.

Along the journey, we also meet a variety of playful and entertaining characters, including the hilarious Sofia (Chedra Arielle) and sultry Shug Avery (Sandie Lee) who both show Cecile just how strong a woman can be.

And while this story is about Cecile's courageous journey into womanhood and finding her place in society, it is also about the bond between sisters, the power of love, and the benefits to forgiveness.

The Color Purple is currently running from now until February 9th at Fox Theater.

