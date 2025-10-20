 tracker
Halloween-Themed Black Lagoon Pops Up in Brooklyn’s Someday Bar

Haunting decor and chilling cocktails are served all October.

By: Oct. 20, 2025
Halloween-Themed Black Lagoon Pops Up in Brooklyn’s Someday Bar Image
If you’re like me and love a freakishly fun Halloween bar to sip on a cocktail, Someday Bar in Brooklyn has you covered. The women-owned and run local neighborhood joint known for seasonally rotating drink menu, drag brunches, and a host of #YeahYouWrite reading series, teamed up with the Black Lagoon, an immersive Halloween bar pop-up founded by Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes, the pair behind New Orleans’ The Dungeon dive bar.

Named Canada’s Best Pop-Up Bar by Canada’s 100 Best in 2022, Black Lagoon takes over a variety of bars in cities like Toronto, San Francisco, Miami, and Brooklyn, from October 01, 2025, until November 02, 2025.

Halloween-Themed Black Lagoon Pops Up in Brooklyn’s Someday Bar Image

There’s a reason why this pop-up is award-winning. From the moment you walk in, you’re transported to an eerie other world with a ceiling full of cobwebs and dangling ligaments, shelves displaying skeletons and heads in jars, and, of course, walls adorned with clown faces that will keep you up in your dreams. The one on the bathroom door is no joke.

Halloween-Themed Black Lagoon Pops Up in Brooklyn’s Someday Bar Image

Someday Bar owner Megan Rickerson and her team created a Halloween-themed cocktail menu with creative spins on the classics, including the The Nocturna Colada, made with The Kraken Rum Black and Spiced Rums, coffee liqueur, coffee cardamom bitters, passionfruit, coconut milk, & pineapple, all served in a fun Mermaid Zombie mug (and yes, you can purchase one to take home).

Halloween-Themed Black Lagoon Pops Up in Brooklyn’s Someday Bar Image

Another must-try is the Black Tide (and not just for the creepy, but cute dead fish mug it comes in). This mezcal-infused drink made with grapefruit, spiced pomegranate, lime, absinthe, and Caribbean bitters is lighter than expected and refreshing. 

Halloween-Themed Black Lagoon Pops Up in Brooklyn’s Someday Bar Image

Of course, there’s the bar’s regular specialty drinks to order if you prefer, like the infamous boozy Capri Sun pouches, frozen drinks, and wine or beer offerings, along with a full food menu of everything you’d want to eat after a few drinks in: hot dog, chicken tenders, Mac n’ cheese, and nachos. 

Spooky fans, this bar is for you and not to be missed. I plan to make my way over there a few more times before the month is over. However, October doesn’t necessarily mark the end of pop-ups for this bar either. We hear that, come November, they will be gearing up for the arrival of Miracle, part of the Christmas Cocktail Pop-Up Bar franchise, for the holiday season.

Someday Bar is located at 364 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.somedaybarnyc.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)

